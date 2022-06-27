The NFL Has Been Silent About SCOUTS’ Decision Overturning Roe V. Wade

Where is the promise of activism from two years ago?

The National Football League has not officially weighed in on the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade which is probably not very surprising. After all there are league owners who probably agree with the decision and in the past at least one owner, the late Wellington Mara of the New York Giants pushed an anti-abortion agenda onto his players and did get some support for his position. The National Football League has a sexual harassment issue with its Washington franchise and possibly with the Houston Texans. Dallas owner Jerry Jones settled in a case involving four cheerleaders and a public relations employee in a sexual harassment case.. The NBA and the WNBA put out a statement. “The NBA and WNBA believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected.” Individual NBA players also released statements criticizing the high court. Remember NBA players were very vocal and staged walkouts two years ago after the murder of George Floyd. The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association “strongly condemned” the Supreme Court’s decision.

The NFL is not the only sports organization that didn’t come out with an official statement on the Roe v. Wade court decision. The National Hockey League, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball are missing in action. In the past, the NCAA has pulled events out of South Carolina for flying a Confederate flag at the state capital in Columbia. The college group claims to support women’s rights although that was not apparent during the 2021 college basketball tournament when men got first class treatment in a COVID-19 bubble and women were an afterthought. There may be too much money involved for the NCAA to pull games out of various markets.

