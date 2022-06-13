Time Out Called In Daniel Snyder’s NFL Stadium Game

Politicians in the District, Maryland and Virginia are not playing ball with Snyder.

It seems the owner of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders franchise Daniel Snyder just cannot catch a break in the stadium game. Neither Washington D. C. nor Virginia politicians are at the moment very interested in giving him money or land so that he could build a new stadium for his business. Virginia State Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, a Democrat from Fairfax which is not far from downtown Washington, threw in the towel and gave up on legislation that might have provided some funding for an NFL stadium somewhere in the Commonwealth near Washington, D. C. Meanwhile any notion that the Commanders franchise could end up in a new stadium at the site of the old DC or RFK Stadium appears to have been put on the backburner. A majority of DC council members have said “the debate is over,” and they will not support a new stadium at the RFK stadium site. The council’s lack of support did not sit well with Washington, D. C. Mayor Muriel Bowser who has led the support for a Commanders’ stadium in the District. She told the council “how arrogant can you be to suggest that a debate is over when I’m still talking?”

Maryland is offering to build a stadium-village surrounding the present Commanders stadium in Landover but there are no plans to help Snyder fund a new building should he decide to build a new facility next to the present stadium. The problem is Snyder. The NFL did itself no favors when it refused to release the findings of an investigation into Daniel Snyder’s Washington business hostility toward women in the workplace. The NFL fined Snyder $10 million and told him he could not run the business on a day-to-day basis and the league allowed Snyder’s wife Tanya to run the business.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com