Which NFL head coaches could be looking for work?

Could we see some surprise exits once NFL regular season ends?

One month, four games remain in the 2025 NFL regular season and while some teams will be headed to the postseason, others are already thinking about the 2026 season.

Part of that thought process will include whether to keep the coaching staff in place, or go out and find replacements. Two teams — the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans — are already in that mode. Who will join them? Here’s a team by team look.

NFC East

Philadelphia — There are fans who might want Nick Sirianni gone. Spoiler: It’s not going to happen. You go to two Super Bowls and win one, you’re not losing your job. The only way that happens is if he balks on bringing in a new offensive coordinator.

Dallas — Brian Schottenheimer has actually done a nice job in his first year. The Cowboys have gotten better as the year progressed and still have a slim shot at the postseason.

Washington — Despite a disaster of a season, Dan Quinn isn’t going anywhere.

New York — Brian Daboll was fired midway through the season. Mike Kafka hasn’t justified having the interim tag removed from his title yet. Look for a big name with head coaching experience to take over.

NFC North

Green Bay — Matt LaFleur heads into the final year of his contract in 2026. New President Ed Policy says he doesn’t want a lame duck coach. So how the Packers do in the playoffs might determine LaFleur’s extension.

Chicago — In his first season Ben Johnson has been as good as advertised and is probably the runner-up as Coach of the Year.

Detroit — Dan Campbell missed Johnson and Aaron Glenn as his coordinators this season, but he’s done enough to stay around Motown a few more years.

Minnesota — Kevin O’Connell and Co. really messed up the QB situation the team is paying for it. But he’s not going anywhere.

NFC South

Tampa Bay — If the Bucs blow the division there may be some in the organization who blame Todd Bowles. It would be a mistake letting him go, however.

Carolina — Dave Canales, in his second year, has done a really nice job in turning the Panthers into a playoff contender.

Atlanta — Raheem Morris was a curious choice two years ago. Two bad years and it’s time to move on to someone else. The Falcons might want an offensive minded coach to work with their young stars on offense.

New Orleans — Kellen Moore, in his first season, has done as much as he can do with the least talented roster in the league.

NFC West

Los Angeles — If the Rams win the Super Bowl it wouldn’t be a shock to see Sean McVay step away. And that’s the only was a change would happen.

San Francisco — Same goes for Kyle Shanahan.

Seattle — Mike Macdonald will also be on the Coach of the Year list for the job he’s done with the ‘Hawks.

Arizona — When a team loses seven games by four points, or less, and then looks like it quit, the coach is in trouble. And that’s the case for Jon Gannon.

AFC East

New England — Mike Vrabel is the Coach of the Year.

Buffalo — There are always whispers about Sean McDermott’s job security, especially if the Bills fail in the playoffs again. But that would be a foolish mistake to let him go.

Miami — Mike McDaniel looked like a goner midseason, but the Dolphins recent run might have bought him another year.

New York — It’s been a rough year for Aaron Glenn. But he’ll get one more year to fix things before there’s a change.

AFC North

Pittsburgh — If Mike Tomlin leaves it will be on his on to go somewhere else. And that’s probably not going to happen, either.

Baltimore — This space has mentioned before that John Harbaugh and the Ravens might be better off parting ways. And Harbaugh would be at the top of the list for every team looking for a new coach.

Cincinnati — There’s always the Joe Burrow got hurt excuse, but it’s time for Zack Taylor to go.

Cleveland — Kevin Stefanski is a good coach. The Browns just aren’t a good team. Let him work with his quarterbacks, or go get another one and see what happens.

AFC South

Jacksonville — Add Liam Coen’s name to the list of coaches who have done a really good job this year.

Houston — DeMeco Ryans is one of the best and most underrated coaches in the league.

Indianapolis — Shane Steichen was battling Vrable for Coach of the Year. Then all hell broke loose.

Tennessee — Like the Giants, and Falcons, the Titans will want a head coach to develop QB Cam Ward.

AFC West

Denver — It’s funny that the Broncos win with defense when Sean Payton is supposed to be an offensive genius. But they’re still winning.

Los Angeles — Jim Harbaugh will eventually get the Chargers to a Super Bowl. This year too many injuries make that a tough task.

Kansas City — Would it be a shock if Andy Reid retires and lets someone else do the reload in KC.

Las Vegas — Could Pete Carroll be one and done? Yes, he could.