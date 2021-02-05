Will The Super Bowl Be A Super Spreader?

Health officials have a major concern.

Doctors, epidemiologists and others may have another super spreader event on their hands with the Super Bowl at hand. Will people skip the usual Super Bowl routine of hosting or going to Super Bowl parties with COVID-19 still a major problem around the United States? That is a question that is far more important than which team wins the game. After all the Super Bowl is just a game that really impacts a miniscule portion of the population. The workforce of the two teams, maybe 500 people at best. The Super Bowl is not a holiday but it is treated with the same relevance as Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those four holidays were responsible for a major jump in COVID-19 cases as people got together to celebrate. Super Bowl Sunday has that potential and that is not a good thing.

The Super Bowl parties are the problem. Will people hang out in close proximity with no protection indoors? Barbara Ferrer does not want that to happen. Who is Barbara Ferrer and why does her opinion count? Ferrer is the public health director of Los Angeles County and she has a message. “Don’t organize a party at home. Don’t go to a Super Bowl party.” Some polling from Seton Hall University and from the National Retail Federation has some disturbing news for health officials. Of those polled, 30 percent said they would attend a Super Bowl party at someone’s house or go to a bar or restaurant and watch the game. There will be more than 22,000 people at the game in Tampa. About one third of the crowd will be the guests of the NFL, vaccinated health workers, and the rest who may have gotten COVID-19 shots. The Super Bowl may be a health problem.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes-https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191