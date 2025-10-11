Money has to be found and a lawsuit needs to be settled.

By Even Weiner – Capital Sports

Permit Secured, But Haslams’ Stadium Dream Still Faces Turbulence

Jimmy and Dee Haslam may have cleared one major hurdle in their quest to build a new stadium-village for the Cleveland Browns in Brook Park, Ohio, but the path forward remains far from smooth. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) recently granted a construction permit for the proposed domed stadium, confirming that the structure will not interfere with flight paths at nearby Hopkins International Airport. This approval marks a significant milestone—but not a green light.

Legal Storm Brewing in Cleveland

The city of Cleveland has filed a lawsuit in Ohio state court against the Haslam Sports Group, alleging breach of lease and violation of the state’s Modell Law. Enacted to prevent teams from relocating out of taxpayer-funded stadiums without giving the city a chance to buy the franchise, the law is now at the center of a legal tug-of-war. In response, the Haslams filed a federal lawsuit seeking to have the Modell Law declared unconstitutional.

Funding Gap Threatens Stadium Timeline

While the state of Ohio has pledged $600 million toward the stadium-village, the Haslams claim they need double that amount. They’re seeking an additional $422 million from Brook Park—a city of just 18,000 residents located 15 miles from Cleveland. The feasibility of such a contribution is questionable, raising concerns about the project’s financial viability.

Creative Financing Tools on the Table

Despite the funding gap, the Haslams own the land in Brook Park and are exploring alternative revenue mechanisms. These include establishing a stadium zone where sales tax revenue would be redirected to the Haslam Sports Group, and negotiating lump sum payments in lieu of traditional property taxes. These tools could help bridge the financial divide—but they also raise questions about public benefit and accountability.

Bottom Line

The Haslams’ vision for a Brook Park stadium-village is ambitious, but it’s entangled in legal disputes and financial uncertainty. Until those issues are resolved, hiring a construction company may be premature. For now, it’s just business—and business is anything but usual.

