Nothing New In Ottawa In The Arena Game

Senators nownership wants to be an arena in downtown Ottawa.

Is the owner of the National Hockey League’s Ottawa Senators franchise, Michael Andlauer, any closer to resolving his antiquated arena situation and moving to downtown Ottawa? The answer? Not really. Andlauer is prepared to stay in Kanata, which is about 15 miles southwest of downtown Ottawa. It is in downtown Ottawa where Andlauer wants to move and build an arena on a piece of property called the LeBreton Flats. Andlauer recently gave his assessment of what he thinks is what is going on in his attempt to build a venue on the parcel of land. “It’s moving forward,” he said. “I don’t know at what pace but we’re not moving back with this

In January, National Capital Commission chief executive officer Tobi Nussbaum said that talks to finalize the sale of 10 acres of land to the Senators’ ownership continues and he hopes to complete the deal by the end of 2025. “When we announced our memorandum of understanding in the fall, I think in answer to that question that was posed, we identified before the end of 2025 as the time by which we want to have all of our i’s dotted and t’s crossed on an agreement of purchase and sale finalized. Where things stand are the conversations between the two parties are continuing. There were meetings and the two teams meet regularly.” On June 23rd, 2022, the Senators’ business received preferred bidder status from the National Capital Commission for the land. Then Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, just before his passing on March 28th, 2022 signed off on an expression of interest to build a LeBreton Flats events center and a hotel. The franchise was put up for sale by Melnyk’s daughters after his death and Andlauer took over the business in September 2023. Arena building in Ottawa has become a slow process.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com