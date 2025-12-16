Ohio Politicians Will Be Asked To Fund Columbus Arena Renovation

Ohio Lawmakers Return to Familiar Territory

A new year brings Ohio lawmakers back to work, and once again public funding for sports venues sits near the top of the agenda. State politicians now face renewed pressure to help pay for another major project, this time in Columbus. The owners of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, along with Franklin County officials, want money to renovate the city’s downtown arena, which first opened in September 2000.

The venue falls under the control of the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority, a government entity that also oversees the Greater Columbus Convention Center, a downtown hotel, and several parking garages. Authority officials say the 25-year-old arena needs roughly $400 million in upgrades. To help cover that cost, they want $100 million from Ohio legislators who represent the Columbus area.

How the Renovation Would Be Funded

The proposed funding plan relies on multiple public sources. Beyond the $100 million request from the state, additional money would come from the City of Columbus and Franklin County. Project backers also expect to use another familiar financing tool: a special entertainment or tax district surrounding the arena. Under that model, revenue generated near the building would flow back into paying off renovation debt rather than into general public funds.

Supporters argue the plan protects the arena’s long-term viability and keeps Columbus competitive with newer NHL facilities. Critics point out that these financing structures often shift public tax revenue away from basic services while offering limited economic return.

Political Pressure at the Statehouse

The push for arena money has only just begun, but lawmakers will find it difficult to ignore. Columbus serves as Ohio’s capital city, and history shows the legislature rarely turns down venue requests from major markets. Recent precedent strengthens the case for the Blue Jackets and county officials.

In 2025, Governor Mike DeWine signed a budget that included $600 million in public funding for Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. That money helped support a proposed football stadium-village in Brook Park. In Cincinnati, Bengals ownership secured public funds from the city, Hamilton County, and the state to renovate Paycor Stadium. Ohio taxpayers also continue to help pay down debt tied to Columbus’ Major League Soccer stadium.

A Growing List of Requests

The Columbus arena proposal does not stand alone. Plans for a new arena in Cincinnati continue to circulate, and project supporters there may soon seek state assistance as well. Taken together, the requests raise questions about how much public money Ohio should commit to sports facilities in a relatively short period of time.

For now, Columbus remains firmly on the clock. Arena backers will lobby lawmakers in the coming months, while state officials weigh another high-dollar commitment to professional sports infrastructure. The decision will test whether Ohio’s long-standing willingness to fund venues has reached its limit.

