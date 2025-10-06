Season Two of “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” Now Streaming on Prime Video

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL goes behind the curtain with all your favorite hockey stars

Season two of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, the critically-acclaimed documentary series produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions, is available now worldwide exclusively on Prime Video.

The hit sports docuseries continues to pull the curtain back on the high-stakes world of the NHL as crews capture each player’s journey through the 2024-25 season. The series features unprecedented access to hockey stars, including Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, LA Kings forwards Anže Kopitar and Quinton Byfield, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, Florida Panthers forwards Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk, Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, and Columbus Blue Jackets players Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski.

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, co-founders of Box To Box, Steve Mayer for NHL Productions, and Daniel Amigone.

Besides Inside the NHL, Prime Video is also the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the 2025-26 season, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whiparound show on Thursday nights. Prime Monday Night Hockey returns with a doubleheader on Monday, Oct. 13. NHL Coast to Coast returns Thursday, Oct. 9. Prime Monday Night Hockey and NHL Coast to Coast are available exclusively for Prime members in Canada.

Lightning’s Sabourin Suspended Four Games by NHL for Roughing

ampa Bay Lightning forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for four games, without pay, for roughing Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during Preseason Game No. 99 in Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 2:17 of the first period. Sabourin was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Sabourin will forfeit $16,145.84. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click on the following link: https://www.nhl.com/video/topic/player-safety/sabourin-suspended-four-games-6382124268112.