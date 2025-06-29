Dallas Mavericks’ ownership wants a new arena.

One of the sports issues worth watching this summer is the Dallas arena situation. The owners of the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks franchise have made it known that they want their own building and plan to leave the Dallas arena and move maybe to Irving, Texas or build something in the city. The building’s other tenant is the National Hockey League’s Dallas Stars franchise. The Stars ownership seems to want to remain in the building. The Mavericks’ ownership’s deal with Dallas ends in 2031. National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, whose role is that of a lobbyist in all arena negotiation situations, does not appear to be too concerned with the Mavericks ownership’s desire to build a basketball owner venue leaving the present building. He thinks Stars owner Tom Gaglardi is happy with the building.

“Giving a blanket generalization probably isn’t helpful,” said Bettman. “Here in Dallas, it’s clear, including the most recent comments by the Mavericks’ CEO, that they want to go build a new arena for themselves. OK. They’re entitled to do that. It doesn’t affect the Stars. This is a great building. Has always been a great building. The bones are terrific. Probably needs some updating because it’s 25-years old, but Tom Gaglardi is committed to the city of Dallas. I think he believes that the team should be in the city. They’ll either do something with this building or build their own.” Mavericks CEO Rick Welts said, “If you’re building around a basketball floor versus building around a hockey rink, you’re able to create a much better viewing experience for basketball fans. You don’t have to make the compromises, especially at the ends of the court, that you have to do if you’re going to try to accommodate both NBA basketball and hockey.” The arena game in Dallas has just begun.

