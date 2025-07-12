Atlanta may be the lead candidate for NHL expansion.

Is NHL Expansion on the Horizon? Markets Line Up for a Chance at the Big League

The National Hockey League (NHL) may not be expanding today, but the groundwork for future franchise growth is quietly being laid behind the scenes. While NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has not announced a formal expansion process, whispers from across North America suggest cities are lining up, eager to join the elite ranks of professional hockey.

Expansion Comes at a Billion-Dollar Price

The entry fee for any prospective NHL team is steep—roughly $2 billion USD. And if a new arena is part of the package? Add another $1 billion to that tab. Expansion isn’t just a passion project; it’s an investment of epic proportions.

In Québec City, where fans have long yearned for the return of the Nordiques, the price tag climbs even higher. With the conversion rate, it’ll cost around $2.7 billion CAD to bring the NHL back. Although Centre Vidéotron, Québec’s gleaming hockey venue, remains state-of-the-art, its upcoming 10th anniversary in September means it’s inching toward mid-life in arena years.

Cities Eager to Host the NHL

Several U.S. markets are showing serious interest:

City Status & Interest Level Atlanta, GA Two groups vying; Vernon Krause leading the charge Houston, TX Met with NHL; market viability being assessed Cincinnati, OH Expressed interest; waiting in the wings Omaha, NE Emerging candidate; logistics still in early talks New Orleans, LA Met with NHL; potential arena and ownership being explored

Despite past failures in Atlanta, Bettman remains optimistic. Vernon Krause is reportedly the most advanced candidate, offering a well-rounded pitch: financial backing, public support, and an arena plan.

Phoenix Still in Flux

As the saga continues in Arizona, the league is still searching for the right ownership and arena solution in Phoenix—a market the NHL hasn’t given up on.

Expansion Uncertain—But Not Dismissed

Bettman recently clarified:

“We have no pending applications, and we’re not seeking to initiate a formal process at this point. To the extent that there have been expressions of interest, we talk generally about it. But nothing we need to get into.”

What This Means for SEO and Sports Fans

For sports business analysts and hockey diehards, expansion rumors are prime SEO fuel. Search trends around NHL expansion fees, market candidates like Houston and Atlanta, and potential returns to Québec City are soaring. Whether or not formal expansion materializes soon, the digital conversation is already heating up.

