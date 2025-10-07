The Dallas Stars Ownership Has Entered The Arena Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D9KSbFLc78

Two Arena Projects Could Reshape the Dallas–Fort Worth Sports Landscape

The Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex may soon see not one, but two new major sports arena projects as both the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and the NHL’s Dallas Stars explore future homes. The developments could dramatically reshape the region’s already-crowded sports and entertainment infrastructure, setting off a competitive round of negotiations between North Texas municipalities eager to attract professional franchises.

Mavericks Eye Basketball-Only Venue

According to multiple reports, Mavericks ownership is considering the construction of a basketball-only arena, a shift away from the multipurpose model of the American Airlines Center — the facility the Mavericks currently share with the Stars. The team’s lease with the City of Dallas runs through 2031, giving ownership several years to finalize plans, evaluate financing options, and potentially secure a site.

Possible locations include Irving or other Dallas-area suburbs, though remaining within city limits remains a possibility. Mavericks leadership has reportedly been conducting site studies and evaluating modern amenities that could better serve fans and maximize commercial revenue from concerts and other events.

Dallas Stars Explore Options Beyond the City

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are also entering the early stages of their own arena exploration. Citing Front Office Sports, team ownership is evaluating potential sites in Plano, Frisco, and Arlington — three fast-growing suburban cities that already host significant sports or entertainment infrastructure.

In Plano, Stars ownership is reportedly looking into the possible purchase of land, leveraging its existing presence through youth and community hockey facilities. The organization operates a youth hockey complex in the city and runs its team practice facility in Frisco, giving the franchise a strong suburban footprint.

Arlington, long considered a hub for professional sports in North Texas, could also emerge as a viable option. The city already houses the Dallas Cowboys (NFL) at AT&T Stadium, the Texas Rangers (MLB) at Globe Life Field, and now serves as a United Football League hub. Each of these locations is roughly 20 miles from downtown Dallas, making them accessible yet independent from the urban core.

Negotiations Just Beginning

Stars CEO Brad Alberts described the discussions as preliminary, emphasizing that the franchise has yet to commit to any particular city or development partner.

“There’s no favorites at this point. We’re all just doing our work,” Alberts said.

Industry observers note that both franchises are in the “kicking the tires” phase of the arena development process — the exploratory stage where teams meet with local officials, assess available land, and gauge municipal interest. Often, this stage evolves into competitive bidding among local governments, which may offer incentives or financing packages to secure a high-profile tenant.

The Arena Game in Dallas

The American Airlines Center, which opened in 2001, has been home to both franchises for over two decades. While the facility remains modern by many standards, teams across the U.S. have increasingly sought team-specific arenas that provide greater control over scheduling, concessions, sponsorships, and design tailored to their sport.

Originally, the Stars’ ownership was open to the idea of renovating the existing venue, but that position appears to have shifted as the franchise considers the financial and branding advantages of a new facility.

If both projects were to move forward, it would mark a significant moment for North Texas sports development — potentially leading to new entertainment districts, mixed-use projects, and infrastructure investments tied to the arenas. The competition among Dallas, Irving, Plano, Frisco, and Arlington could become one of the most closely watched stadium negotiations in U.S. professional sports over the next several years.

