Big First Period Lifts The Lightning Past Nashville

TAMPA — Following a feisty one-goal win over the Predators on Saturday night in which the gloves were dropped on multiple occasions, Monday night’s affair at Amalie Arena was rather quiet by comparison.

The Lightning, though, made plenty of noise in the back half of the first period in a 5-2 win. The victory gave them a two-game home sweep of the Preds, who host the Bolts next Monday and Tuesday.



With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 5-1-1.

“The goals went in our favor, but I thought the Predators had the momentum early,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “We had to weather the storm the first 10 minutes and (goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy) was there for us. After that, we were okay.”



Tampa Bay scored three times in the opening period with each goal — Ondrej Palat at 9:13, Yanni Gourde at 13:59 and Brayden Point at 19:59 — scored down low. Eight different players got on the score sheet in building the 3-0 lead.

Point’s goal, off a give-and-go with Mathieu Joseph and with the pair all alone behind the Nashville defense, came with four-tenths of a second remaining in the period.



Tampa Bay took a 4-0 advantage on the powerplay at 7:23 of the middle period when Steven Stamkos, operating from his office in the left-wing circle, wristed home his fourth goal of the season. It was Stamkos’ 301st career point on the man advantage, passing Martin St. Louis for the all-time lead in Lightning annals.

“These (kind of records) you don’t know about until they put it up on the scoreboard and the guys are congratulating you,” he said. “But that was pretty cool and hopefully there are a lot more powerplay points to come.”

Thanks in part to killing a 5-on-3 that lasted 47 seconds and the remaining time of the ensuing 5-on-4, and allowing one shot on goal in the process, the Lightning took their 4-0 lead to the dressing room.

The Predators made things interesting in the third period, though. Goals by Eeli Tolvanen at 2:53 and Mikael Granlund at 5:41 made it 4-2.

Nashville pulled goalie Juuse Saros with a little under three minutes remaining and did not mount a threat before Gourde added an empty netter with 16 seconds remaining.

The Lightning host the Red Wings on Wednesday. Puck drop is 5:30.