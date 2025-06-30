Montréal and Québec City are not getting teams.

Happy birthday to America’s northern, southern, western and eastern neighbor, Canada. Today is Canada’s 158th birthday and it probably is a good time to take a look at the county and Canadian sports aspirations. The top of the list probably is to add a National Hockey League team in Québec City and a Major League Baseball team in Montréal. Neither is happening in the short-term future but the NHL can tell those in Québec City who are pushing for a franchise a bottom-line number to buy a team. It’s at least $1 billion US or about $1.3 billion Canadian which may be a very high price tag for a small market Québec City. That number is the reported sale price of the small market Ottawa Senators franchise to a group of investors a couple years ago. Québec City has a state-of-the-art arena and there could be a TV deal available but Québec City is a government town with limited corporate support. The NHL is not very interested in a market with limited loonies and passed over the market in the league’s last two expansions in favor of Las Vegas and Seattle. Québec City could by passed over again if Atlanta gets an expansion NHL team in the near future.

It is possible Major League Baseball could expand. Montréal could be in the mix if a new ballpark is built. MLB moved the Montréal franchise to Washington, D. C in 2004 because of a ballpark issue. Montréal has a large market but most of the local corporate money goes to the NHL’s Canadiens then to the Major League Soccer’s franchise and to the local Canadian Football League franchise. National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver floated the idea that Vancouver could be in play for an expansion team. But with tariffs, a trade war and a 73-cent dollar, Canada won’t be in line for any franchise anytime soon.

