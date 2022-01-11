Jets’ Home Games Will Be Played In Winnipeg Despite Omicron Restrictions

Jets’ games attendance is presently capped at 250.

The National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets franchise will not for the short term be playing any home games in another jurisdiction because of the Omicron spread. Jets ownership, True North Sports and Entertainment, surveyed its customers wanting to know how they would feel about the team moving home games to an area that has limited restrictions on arena attendance. Manitoba is limiting attendance at professional sporting events to either 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less. Manitoba public health rules require proof of vaccination at large events. Jets’ attendance will be capped at 250 people in the building for the time being. A look inside the Jets survey numbers revealed that 40 percent of ticket holders had negative feelings about relocating home games. Another 30 percent did not care either way and the rest, 30 percent more, were comfortable with whatever the Jets owners decided.

Jets ownership did get several thousand responses and going inside the numbers again, there were some real concerns about attending a game. Only half of the team’s customers would go to games right now, while 28 percent would be hesitant and 22 percent were undecided. It was thought that the Jets owners might have been interested in playing home games in Saskatoon because Saskatchewan has fewer COVID-19 or Omicron restrictions. The National Hockey League is having massive COVID-19 or Omicron problems with most of the league’s 32 teams being impacted by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. More than 100 NHL games have been postponed and rescheduled. Some of those games will be made up during a two-week period in February that originally was supposed to be empty because of NHL players participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics but Omicron wiped that out. The NHL is still postponing games.

