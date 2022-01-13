Tempe City Council To Meet, Will The Coyotes Arena Proposal Be Discussed?

A report suggests the arena-village proposal is in danger of collapsing.

The public could begin to learn more about the bid of the Arizona Coyotes National Hockey League franchise ownership to gain access to land in Tempe which would allow the owners to build an arena on the property when the council meets and local hockey fans plan to let council members know their feelings which would coincide with the hockey team ownership’s wish. There was one newspaper story out of Phoenix by Craig Morgan that suggests the project may not get the green light to go ahead from the Tempe City Council. The hockey team owners, the city council and the National Hockey League are keeping quiet about the story. The council has a meeting planned According to Morgan, a couple council members may vote no and kill the project because the hockey team’s ownership did not pay all of its bills to his present landlord at the Glendale arena. There seems to be a trust issue. The proposal did make it through an executive session in December.

In 2021, elected officials in Tempe put out a request for proposal to develop a parcel within the city with the NHL team in mind. Arizona ownership was the only group to submit a proposal. Tempe officials want a sports stadium or an arena and a practice facility on the property. They want a team owner to create a stadium or an arena village that would include 1,000 residential units, 200,000 square feet of retail space, and a large plaza with amenities. Name recognition for Tempe and an opportunity for Tempe public service announcements. The RFP seemed to be written for the hockey franchise. Additionally, it is possible that the Arizona hockey team ownership could get a sports betting license at the Tempe building if the arena-village concept gets a green light from Tempe officials.

