Then & Now: Panthers vs. Oilers – Stanley Cup Final Rematch

Last June, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers treated hockey fans to a Stanley Cup Final full of superstar showdowns, clutch goals, and high drama. Fast forward a year, and somehow, we’re back in the same spot: Panthers vs. Oilers, marking a rare back-to-back championship showdown. Let’s break down what’s changed, what’s stayed the same, and what it all means for hockey’s biggest prize.

Panthers: Stability With a Dash of Grit

Key Additions

Brad Marchand (F): The shock of the NHL trade deadline, Florida paid next to nothing to bring in the long-time Bruins agitator and leader. Marchand adds championship pedigree, nastiness, and clutch playoff experience—fitting right into the Panthers’ “hard to play against” identity.

Seth Jones (D): Acquired to help fill the gap left by free-agent departures, Jones anchors Florida's top four with big minutes and two-way play.

Nate Schmidt (D): A free agent pickup who provides reliable depth and puck-moving skills on the back end.

Key Departures

Brandon Montour (D): The dynamic defenseman, a big piece of last year’s run, left for the Seattle Kraken in free agency.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (D): Moved on to the Maple Leafs, bringing his cup-winning with him—but unfortunately it was not enough to break the Leafs' curse.

Vladimir Tarasenko (F): After providing valuable secondary scoring, Tarasenko signed with the Red Wings.

Core Returnees

Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues headline an attack that can grind or fly.

Sergei Bobrovsky : Even sharper than last year, Bobrovsky is backstopping the Panthers with big saves and a calm presence, sporting stronger numbers so far this postseason.

: Even sharper than last year, Bobrovsky is backstopping the Panthers with big saves and a calm presence, sporting stronger numbers so far this postseason. Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad provide defensive stability.

Oilers: Same Core, Updated Depth

Key Additions

Jeff Skinner (F): After a contract buyout in Buffalo, Skinner joined Edmonton for scoring depth and playoff experience.

Viktor Arvidsson (F): The 32 year old adds speed, forechecking, and proven goal-scoring to Edmonton's third line.

Trent Frederic (F): Picked up for sandpaper and versatility, he's slotted into the bottom six, giving Edmonton a little more bite.

Jake Walman (D): Acquired from San Jose, Walman brings puck-moving ability and more stability to Edmonton's blue line, solidifying their bottom pairing for this run.

Key Departures/Absences

Warren Foegele (F): Signed with the Kings, taking a versatile role and playoff energy with him.

Ryan McLeod (F): Traded to Buffalo; Oilers' center depth shifts as a result.

Zach Hyman (F): Out with injury for the Final—a big blow, as he was a scoring machine during the regular season and playoffs.

Core Returnees

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard, Darnell Nurse all remain in the fold.

Stuart Skinner : Shaky at times last spring, Skinner has rebounded with more consistency and clutch performances to help Edmonton reach another Final after a shaky start against the LA Kings in the first round.

: Shaky at times last spring, Skinner has rebounded with more consistency and clutch performances to help Edmonton reach another Final after a shaky start against the LA Kings in the first round. Corey Perry: Was a mid-season addition last year and re-signed for another run. Incredibly, this is yet another Final appearance for Perry who will be playing in his fifth Stanley Cup Final in the last six years.

Who’s Most Improved? Who Looks the Best?

Edmonton has the most star-power and also has made the more obvious changes on paper, bolstering their depth with key additions like Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson, and seeing young players take on bigger roles, making them less reliant on their top line than in 2024. However, the Panthers have quietly upgraded as well, adding playoff-tested Brad Marchand and maintaining remarkable consistency across their lineup, which has helped them control nearly every series from start to finish. If you’re looking for dominance, Florida has looked more convincing and composed this postseason, rarely trailing in any series, but in terms of pure improvement from last year’s roster, the Oilers have closed the gap the most. With the odds nearly even (Edmonton -120, Florida +110), this matchup truly is a toss-up between the league’s most balanced and most dominant teams.

Bennett Blooms Every Spring

Sam Bennett is the playoffs’ top goal scorer thus far—despite never hitting the 30 mark in a regular season. He’s made a living around the net and in the slot, so it is not surprising his playing style is constantly rewarded during playoffs. His stick of choice, the Warrior Alpha LX2 Pro, fits his versatile style perfectly.

Prediction & Closing

This rematch has everything: rivalry, superstars, and two teams with unfinished business. It’s also impossible to ignore the recent dominance of the Sunshine State—either the Panthers or Lightning have represented Florida in the Stanley Cup Final in the last six years. Meanwhile, Canada is still searching for its first Stanley Cup since 1993, despite Canadian teams making up about a quarter of the league. The Oilers have the chance to finally end the drought and bring the Cup home, but standing in their way is a Florida team built for big moments.

Buckle up—hockey history is about to be made.

