Eagles v. Giants: NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Preview/Pick

NFL WEEK 6 THURSDAY NIGHT PREVIEW ~ EAGLES AT NY GIANTS

THURSDAY OCT. 9, 2025

VEGAS ODDS: PHILLY EAGLES (-7) ~ TOTAL: (40.5)

EAGLES (4-1) ~ NY GIANTS (1-4)

EAGLES OFFENSE (#30) / (100R/162P) vs. NY GIANTS DEFENSE (#26) / (140R/237P)

NY GIANTS OFFENSE (#19) / (117R/204P) vs. PHILLY DEFENSE (#20) / (127R/211P)

Two teams facing off on a short week coming off terrible games last week. Good news for the Eagles is the travel on a short week is a short bus ride. Good news for the Giants is they don’t have to wait a full week to make amends for a terrible five Turnover game last week.

The Eagles were skating on thin ice for weeks as the Offense was simply horrific for complete halves in the first month but somehow they made the big plays when needed and ended September unbeaten. Last week vs. Denver, they couldn’t hold a huge lead as the Offense went cold late again and the Defense allowed 18 straight points to lose their first game of 2025. I said on radio and in articles they were not close to a (4-0) caliber team and the Offensive Line had serious problems and QB Hurts was sacked 6x. They had 12 penalties for 121 yards, they lost Time Of Possession 34-26 minutes and they were atrocious on third down (2-11) with an almost hard to fathom only 2 Rush First Downs. The good luck ran out as fully expected.

Jaxson Dart Goes Again

The Giants were looking to ride the huge uptick off Rookie QB Dart’s first start (WIN) with a very winnable game against winless New Orleans. They rode the momentum into Dart’s second start with two outstanding drives to start the game. Both 8 play drives ending with Touchdowns. Up 14-3 2 minutes into the second quarter and things were really finally looking bright for the Big Blue. The rest of the game was a very bad movie you never want to rewatch.

The Giants turned it over 5x, with Dart throwing two picks and losing a fumble. The Offense seemed to lose confidence quickly and (3-10) on third downs when they had chances to change momentum their way and then to add insult to injury, 8 penalties for a whopping 95 yards and they left the Big Easy with a terrible loss to a QB (Rattler) who hadn’t won in 10 starts in the NFL.

No matter the records this is a forever Division rivalry game and a Giants win over the SB champs and they could at least have some good mojo to build on. They surely are catching the Eagles when the team is simply way out of sync. Did you have the Eagles Offense as third worst in NFL after 5 weeks on your Bingo card? I surely didn’t. The Eagles problem is they simply are not holding onto the ball. The Offense has run 164 plays and the Defense has been on the field for 199 plays the past 3 games combined. It may be a short bus ride but it’s still a short week and the Defense has been on the field a league high the past 3 games.

Eagles Need to Fix Run Game

The Eagles RUN game has been awful so far and once again last week only 45 rushing yards on 11 carries. Hurts passed the ball 38x. This is NOT Eagles Football but I truly believe this all happens because you have star players (WR AJ Brown) caring more for catches than for Team Wins. The Eagles OL is built more for Run first and Pass second and somehow stud RB Saquon Barkley is avg. ONLY 50 rypg thru 5 games??

The Eagles were winning on mirrors as they were somehow scoring 25 points per game while only gaining 261 Total yards per game. They have rushed the ball for 86, 88 and 45 yards last week the past 3 games. Not being able to run the ball effectively is causing long scoring droughts. If you have one bad game you can write it off as this is a tough league and ups and downs happen, even to top tier teams. Two weeks ago against the Bucs the Eagles were outgained 375-200 total yards and Barkley had only 43 Rush yards on 19 carries. A blocked punt for a TD aided the win.

Giants Offensive Struggles

The Giants are one of the three worst coached teams and so when you are already on the bad side before the opening kickoff you simply can’t make stupid mistake after stupid mistake and win. New York is now at only 32% on third downs. The Giants Offense has faced 4 teams not ranked in the Top 10 and they are still averaging only 321 total yards per game. The Dallas atrocity gave them 506 total yards thanks to Dallas’ worst ranked Defense and Overtime.

They have lost the Time of Possession battle in 4 of their 5 games and now have their Top RB (Tracy) and WR (Nabers) out and a still very raw rookie QB. I said right before week 1 that the Giants Offense would struggle but I felt the Defense adding stud Carter would at least be much improved and keep them in games. They have been really bad and again they have only faced two Top 10 Offenses so far.

OFFENSIVE LINE WOES

The Eagles OL allowed Hurts to be sacked 6x last week and now 15x already this season. Now injuries to the OL and things might not get better any time soon. The Giants OL has been equally atrocious allowing 14 QB sacks. I make a living betting against teams with Bad OL’s and finding mismatches OL vs DL but this is the blind leading the blind here Thursday night.

EAGLES DOMINANCE OVER GIANTS

The Eagles have won 7 of the past 8 games and went (5-3) ATS and in the only game Eagles RB Barkley suited up vs. his old mates he ran for 176 rushing yards and a TD.

LOW SCORING “UNDER” TEAMS SO FAR

Both teams have played 4 “UNDERS” and only 1 “OVER” so far and Offensive struggles on third downs has been a killer for both thru 5 games.

FINAL PASS

Great teams remember how they dominated and I expect the Eagles to feature star RB Barkley, especially knowing how motivated he will be playing his old team. No way they allow Hurts to be sacked and pressured on a short week after taking a beating last week. As for the Giants, I can’t see myself betting ON this NYG team missing it’s two premier Offensive threats.

The Eagles are still a very veteran team and well coached facing a truly horrific Coached Giants squad that will need a miracle to pull this major Upset, one week after the Eagles lost their first game. Barkley will finally shine again in this one and the Eagles win by a TD. I still have major concerns for the Eagles Offense as the chemistry is simply not there right now and Brown complaining isn’t helping one bit. Giants QB Dart will need to be error free and magnificent and he won’t be. Barkley rushes for over 100 here! Fly Eagles Fly!

FINAL PREDICTION: EAGLES 23 ~ NY GIANTS 17

