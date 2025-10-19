Gary Greene Tips: Top 25 NFL Betting Nuggets for Wk 7

GARY GIVES YOU HIS NFL WEEK 7 TOP 25 “BETTING NUGGETS” OF THE WEEK

The NFL season is heating up, and Week 7 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable slates of the year. From divisional rivalries to cross-conference matchups, the betting board is packed with storylines that could swing the standings — and the odds — in a big way. Sharp bettors are circling a handful of matchups that have produced rock-solid ATS trends, while a few underdogs look poised to shock the market. If you want to see elite analysis, check out the Gary Greene NFL Betting Stats pages at GARYWINS.COM.

This is the time of the season when data starts to truly matter — when early-season outliers turn into legitimate betting patterns. Teams like the Lions, Jaguars, and Cowboys continue to deliver for bettors, while struggling franchises like the Titans and Browns keep burning bankrolls week after week. With several revenge games, quarterback changes, and teams either entering or exiting bye weeks, every number tells a story.

Here are my Top 25 NFL Week 7 Betting Nuggets — key trends, stats, and angles that can help you find an edge on this weekend’s card.

1). NEW ENG. PATRIOTS HC VRABEL: Facing old team but 3rd straight Road game.

2). MIAMI/CLEVELAND: Two Lefty Starting QB’s face off ~ first in 19 seasons.

3). CAROLINA PANTHERS: First time as Favorite since 2022/ (0-10) last 10x as Favorite.

4). ATLANTA FALCONS: 8 “OVERS” – 1 “UNDER” the past 9 vs. NFC West teams.

5). JAX JAGUARS: (10-4) ATS getting at least 3 points.

6). SAN FRAN NINERS: 11 straight “OVERS” following a Loss.

7). MINNY VIKINGS: (3-0) ATS last 3 games as Home Underdog.

8). LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: (4-0) ATS as double-digit Underdogs since 2022.

9). PHILLY EAGLES: 5 straight “OVERS” facing a losing team.

10). CLEVELAND BROWNS: (0-7) ATS vs. Losing teams / (1-8) ATS vs. AFC teams.

11). NY GIANTS: (0-6-1) ATS following a win the week before.

12). SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Just (3-9) ATS at Home L/12 under HC Macdonald.

13). GREEN BAY PACKERS: (0-4) ATS last 4 on Road and (0-4) ATS vs. Losing teams.

14). NEW ORLEANS SAINTS DEFENSE: Has allowed 2 TD passes in 8 straight games.

15). KC CHIEFS: Last 6 Home games vs. Division opponents all went “UNDER” the Total.

16). DALLAS QB DAK PRESCOTT: (11-2) S/Up & (7-1) last 8 vs. rival Washington.

17). DALLAS QB DAK PRESCOTT: (6-0) S/Up vs. Washington (17 TD’s ~ 0 Interceptions).

18). CLEVELAND BROWNS: Just (1-8) ATS last 9 games following a Loss.

19). TENNY TITANS: (0-10) ATS their last 10 Home games.

20). DENVER BRONCOS: (6-0) ATS last 6 games vs. NFC opponents.

21). DETROIT LIONS: Perfect (11-0) ATS following a Loss.

22). DETROIT LIONS: (4-0) ATS last 4 games on Monday Nights.

23). DALLAS TEAM TOTALS: Have played 21 “OVERS” & 6 “UNDERS” at Home L/27.

24). NFL TEAMS OFF “BYE” WEEK: 12 “OVERS” & 42 “UNDERS” last 5 years.

25). NFL TEAMS BEFORE “BYE” WEEK: 16 “OVERS” & 34 “UNDERS” since 2017.

