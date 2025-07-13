The cost is a lot more than originally projected.

Bastille Day, celebrated annually on July 14th, marks the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789—a pivotal moment in the French Revolution and a symbol of liberty, equality, and fraternity. As France honors its revolutionary past, it’s also grappling with the modern-day revolution of sports economics, particularly the financial aftermath of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The French Court of Auditors recently released its first estimate of public spending on the Paris 2024 Olympics, pegging the total cost at €6 billion ($6.8 billion USD). This includes:

€2.77 billion for organizing the Games

€3.19 billion for infrastructure development

However, independent analysts and watchdogs suggest the real cost may approach $9 billion USD, significantly overshooting initial budgets2.

Political Tensions Over Olympic Spending

Organizers and backers of Paris 2024 have pushed back against the Court’s methodology, arguing:

Some expenditures were made prior to the Games and should not be attributed solely to the Olympics

Infrastructure projects like metro expansions and urban upgrades will benefit France long-term

Including legacy projects in the Olympic budget is misleading and unjustified

The Court clarified that its findings are based on data available as of March 31, 2025, and are not final conclusions.

France Looks Ahead to the 2030 Winter Olympics

Despite the controversy, France is charging forward with preparations for the 2030 Winter Olympics, set to be hosted in the French Alps. The French Senate has already voted to accelerate planning, with the National Assembly expected to weigh in this fall4.

Key goals for the 2030 Games include:

Leveraging existing venues to reduce costs

Promoting sustainable tourism and climate-conscious planning

Uniting northern and southern Alpine regions for economic and social impact



