IOC Seems To Not Have Any Seconds Thoughts About Choosing LA To Host The 2028 Olympics

It is a different world in 2025.

Is the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, getting cold feet about his group awarding the 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles? Not publicly, at least not yet but Bach does have some concerns. There is an American military presence in Los Angeles and an immigration agency is conducting raids with the intent of rounding up illegals or the undocumented and throwing them out of the country sending them to a country not involved with American immigration. America has imposed a travel ban for residents of 12 countries into the United States and imposed restrictions on seven other countries although allegedly that will not impact athletes going to Los Angeles. The IOC is also concerned about diversity and inclusion, something America is not endorsing in 2025.

Bach is maintaining a calm presence. “With regard to LA, we have the full support of the president of the United States and the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles for the success of these Olympic Games,” Bach told the Associated Press. “The IOC cannot comment on domestic political controversies. It’s a strong city. You saw this in the reaction after the wildfires, when the Olympic Games were embraced by the community as a force for rebuilding.” That is not exactly a reassuring statement that Bach expects the Los Angeles 2028 event to run smoothly. Los Angeles is not going to be Bach’s problem after June 23rd as he is retiring and will be replaced by Kirsty Coventry. Publicly, IOC delegates seem more concerned about the logistics of all the events. Coventry plans to meet with Donald Trump to discuss the plans for the 2028 Los Angeles event. The IOC awarded Los Angeles the 2028 event during Trump’s first administration. The IOC gave Salt Lake City the 2034 Summer Olympics expecting American gold not a political battlefield.

