The IOC is years away from selecting the London 2040 host country

London Sets Its Sights on the 2040 Summer Olympics

The mayor of London wants the city back on the Olympic stage. Mayor Sadiq Khan has publicly stated his desire for London to host the 2040 Summer Olympics. He told The Times of London that his goal is to make the British capital “the sporting capital of the world.” Securing the Olympic Games would be a major step toward that ambition.

London last hosted the Summer Olympics in 2012. That event is widely viewed as a success. Khan believes the city can replicate that success without repeating the high costs that often come with Olympic bids.

Existing Venues Drive the Pitch

City officials argue London already has the infrastructure in place. A recent report highlighted six major sporting events held in 2024. Those events generated an estimated $310 million in direct economic impact.

London hosted Major League Baseball games between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The city also staged National Football League games and the UEFA Champions League Final. Wimbledon remains a global tennis showcase. London also supports multiple top-level soccer clubs.

The mayor believes these examples prove the city can handle global events. He argues London would not need massive new construction. Existing venues like the aquatics center, Olympic Stadium, and velodrome could be reused. Some events could also be held outside the city to spread costs and benefits.

A Cost-Conscious Olympic Vision

“We could knock it out of the park,” Khan said, referencing London’s existing Olympic assets. He stressed that governments and taxpayers worry about runaway infrastructure spending. Khan believes London’s bid avoids that risk.

According to the mayor, a 2040 Olympics would be efficient and affordable. He said the Games would not “cost a fortune,” but the benefits would be enormous. His pitch focuses on sustainability, reuse, and financial discipline. That approach aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s recent push for lower-cost host cities.

Timing and Olympic Politics

The timing matters. The IOC is currently seeking a host for the 2036 Summer Olympics. Europe has publicly stated it wants that event. However, the IOC traditionally avoids awarding consecutive Summer Games to the same continent.

That reality could help London’s 2040 ambitions. Several countries are already competing for 2036. Chile, Germany, India, Indonesia, and Turkey have all expressed interest. If Europe lands 2036, London’s chances improve.

If Europe does not, London may still face a longer wait. Either way, Khan has started the conversation early. The Olympic race has begun, and London wants back in the game.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

2012 Olympic stadium