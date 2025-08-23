Evangelos Marinakis Pledges €200,000 Bonus to Greece Water Polo

Evangelos Marinakis, who owns Premier League side Nottingham Forest, is a huge supporter of Greek IOC

Greek water polo’s summer triumphs were celebrated with a major boost in support, as Nottingham Forest owner and Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) supporter Evangelos Marinakis pledged €200,000 in bonuses to the national teams.

Kouvelos Announces the Gift

HOC President Isidoros Kouvelos announced the gesture during a dinner honoring the men’s and women’s squads, who shined at the World Championships in Singapore. “I spoke with Mr. Vangelis Marinakis and encouraged him to grant a bonus as a reward, since the HOC itself cannot provide such prizes and can only fund the sports federations for Olympic preparation,” Kouvelos explained. “Mr. Marinakis gladly agreed and will offer €100,000 to each national team, because we believe that the men’s bronze medal is worth as much as gold. The bonus will be distributed among the athletes, as well as the coaches and staff of each team, since everyone contributed to the two medals.”

Honoring Champions in Singapore

The announcement set the tone for the evening, which brought together the women’s national team — world champions — and the men’s team, who earned bronze, in recognition of their historic performances. Kouvelos praised both groups for putting Greece on the global stage.

“You made us proud and brought us immense joy,” he told them. “You rightfully raised the Greek flag high, and we owe you a big thank you for the unforgettable moments we lived through your successes. The Hellenic Olympic Committee will always stand by the Federation and by you, on the road to the Los Angeles Olympic Games.”

Federation Leaders Show Support

The President of the Hellenic Swimming Federation (HSF), Kyriakos Giannopoulos, added his appreciation, saying, “Thank you very much for the bonus, the gifts, and the hospitality. We hope to enjoy many more evenings like this in the future.” He was joined at the dinner by First Vice President Giorgos Afroudakis and water polo director Grigoris Dededes.

Representing the women’s team were coach Haris Pavlidis, captain Eleftheria Plevritou, and players Maria Myriokefalitaki, Vaso Plevritou, Maria Patra, Sofia Tornarou, and Nefeli Krassa. Petros Synadinos, Chef de Mission for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, also attended and offered his congratulations to both squads.