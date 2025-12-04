The IOC has a problem with tensions between India and Pakistan.

India wants to host the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics events but there is a significant problem. India and Pakistan hostilities resurfaced following a deadly militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in late April. India blamed Pakistan for supporting the militants while Pakistan said don’t blame us. India’s government is planning to send a high-level delegation to the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland beginning on June 30th. India wants to continue talks with IOC officials in an effort to host the 2036 Games. GEO News has reported Pakistan is planning to challenge India’s bid to host the Olympics by formally objecting to the IOC, claiming that India has politicized international sporting events. The Indian Olympic Association has officially submitted a Letter of Intent to the IOC. India plans to spend around $7.5 billion on the Games if the country lands the event. India has never bid for the Olympics event. They have the largest population of any country in the world with an estimated 1.4 billion people. It is a market that the IOC probably wants to enter.

The IOC probably will not award the 2036 Games for a few years. India is just one of a number of countries that could bid for the 2036 Games. The IOC no longer wants areas to bid against one another for its crown jewel events, the Summer and Winter Olympics, with the thought that the losing bidders would be upset. The truth is many areas don’t want to put up billions in whatever currency for a money losing event. The IOC has watched bids evaporate in the United States, Europe and in Japan. There are a number of countries that might be bidding for the 2036 Summer Games and that group includes Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, South Korea, Hungary and Qatar. The race for the 2036 Games has begun.

