LA28 Has Some Significant Hurdles To Overcome

There are some days that make you wonder if Casey Wasserman is having a good time running the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee. Los Angeles was formally awarded the 2028 Summer Olympics on September 13th, 2017 when things looked rather rosy for both Wasserman and the International Olympic Committee. Los Angeles was Olympic gold for the IOC. American money would be flowing from American television, merchandising and advertising revenue and ticket sales. California would put up hundreds of millions of dollars to help pay the bills. But life has changed since then. There are trade wars taking place, there are questions about how welcoming the United States will be toward the athletes, coaches and staff who would travel to the United States to compete in the Los Angeles event. And will the athletes, coaches and staff have to pay a fee to get a visa or have to put up a bond to enter America?

Still life has to go on. LA28 has claimed the Games will be a “no cost” event for the city. Maybe not. The city of Los Angeles is negotiating with LA28, which is a private committee running the Games, because some law enforcement agency has to keep an eye on security. LA28 may have to use the city’s police, traffic officers and other employees during the event. There are other services needed including trash pickup and perhaps having commuters change their driving habits and using other freeways during the event. After all, the IOC is known for trying to close vehicle access around IOC event venues. The United States federal government might kick in as much as $1 billion for security, planning, and other related costs for the 2028 Summer Games. Meanwhile the LA28 committee has begun selling naming rights to host venues. The Olympics, that is all about money.

