The Olympics Is A Political Platform

The Olympics: It Has Always Been A Political Platform: The Olympic Movement has always been about politics. The 1904 St. Louis Olympics featured the “Anthropology Days” to prove white supremacy. Women were kicked out of the Olympics in 1914. The Hitler Games in 1936 legitimized the Nazi leader. There were no Olympics during World War II. South Africa was thrown out of movement in 1964. Jimmy Carter boycotted the 1980s Moscow Games because of the Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan and the Soviets returned the favor dropping out of the 1984 Los Angeles event.



