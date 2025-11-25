Ohio Governor Wants To Get Rid Of Sports Gambling In His State

Sports gambling is not disappearing in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has buyers remorse after signing a bill that created sports betting in his state in 2021. “Look, we’ve always had gambling, we’re always going to have gambling,” DeWine told The Associated Press. “But just the power of these companies and the deep, deep, deep pockets they have to advertise and do everything they can to get someone to place that bet is really different once you have legalization of them. Ohio shouldn’t have done it.” Could Dewine turn block the clock and end legalized sports betting in the state? The answer seems to be no.

“There’s not the votes for that,” DeWine said. ” I can count. I’m not always right, but I can pretty much guarantee you that they’re not ready to do this.” DeWine thinks that “these sports are playing with dynamite here and the integrity of the sports is at stake.” Major League Baseball has had problems with players and an umpire being tossed from the sport because of gambling. The National Basketball Association was rocked earlier this year with a gambling scandal. Seven years ago, the Supreme Court of the United States legalized sports gambling. It was in 2011 that New Jersey voters said yes to legalizing sports gambling in the state. In 2011 that National Football League owners fought New Jersey voters’ wishes and got courts to block the establishment of a sportsbook in the state. The NFL’s fight against legalized sports betting lasted for years. But in 2018, the NFL’s battle with New Jersey ended when the Supreme Court of the United States’ overturned the 1992 legislation that banned legalized sports gambling in 46 states, US territories and the District of Columbia. NFL owners and other sports owners who fought sports betting now see it as a revenue generator. Sports betting is not going away.

