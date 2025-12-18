Hellenic Olympic Committee Announces Gold Sponsorship Partnership

Evangelos Marinakis, Capital Maritime and Trading Corp., ready to renovate Panathenaic Stadium in support of Hellenic Olympic Committee

The Hellenic Olympic Committee HOC announced a strategic Gold Sponsorship partnership with Capital Maritime and Trading Corp. and its chairman and founder Mr. Evangelos Marinakis. The partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Greece’s Olympic and athletic infrastructure while honoring the country’s historic sporting legacy.

Renovation of the Panathenaic Stadium

As part of the agreement, Capital Maritime and Trading Corp will fully finance and execute the comprehensive renovation of the Panathenaic Stadium. The iconic monument, reconstructed in the 19th century by national benefactor Georgios Averof for the revival of the first modern Olympic Games, will return to its original purpose as a world class athletics venue.

Diamond League Level Infrastructure

The renovation will upgrade the stadium’s infrastructure to allow it to host international athletics competitions at Diamond League level, and also includes the installation of a new track surface that complies with all Diamond League specifications ensuring elite competition standards, as well as the replacement of the existing lighting system with state of the art LED technology.

Sustainability and Lighting Upgrades

The new lighting will enhance the visual character of the Panathenaic Stadium while reducing energy consumption and minimizing environmental impact. It will also create an illuminated nighttime route that highlights the history of the Olympic revival offering a distinctive experience for Greek and international visitors.

Illumination of the HOC Headquarters

Mr. Marinakis will also sponsor the illumination of the Hellenic Olympic Committee headquarters on Kifissias Avenue. Internationally acclaimed Greek lighting designer Eleftheria Deko whose work includes the Acropolis designed the project. The lighting aims to bring light culture and a contemporary aesthetic to the city.

Statement From Evangelos Marinakis

“The Panathenaic Stadium is far more than a sporting venue, Marinakis said. “It is a symbol of timeless Greek ideals fair competition sportsmanship and friendship among peoples.

“These values were born in ancient Greece revived with the first modern Olympic Games of 1896 in this very stadium and continue to inspire the world today. Our goal is to support this monument over the long term and keep it alive reminding us that sport is not merely an event but a continuation of values history and inspiration for future generations.”

Statement From the Hellenic Olympic Committee

HOC President Mr. Isidoros Kouvelos praised the partnership and Marinakis’ commitment to Greek sport.

“Evangelos Marinakis is a true man of sport who has consistently and generously supported every initiative that promotes its core values,” Kouvelos said. “A devoted supporter of the Olympic ideal and the power of sport, he continues to contribute in a meaningful and lasting way, both through the renovation of the Panathenaic Stadium, which will be able to host major international athletics competitions, and through his support of athletes and initiatives requested by the Hellenic Olympic Committee.

“He is a sponsor without time or financial limitations, who seeks no reciprocal benefit and demonstrates through his actions his genuine commitment to Greek sport and Olympic education. The Hellenic Olympic Committee extends its sincere gratitude for his ongoing and invaluable contribution.”

Continued Support of Greek Athletes

Days earlier, Marinakis also announced his support of world champion wrestler Giorgos Kougioumtsidis through ALTER EGO Media further underscoring his ongoing involvement in Greek sport.