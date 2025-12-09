Nottingham Forest Announces Ambitious City Ground Expansion Plans

Nottingham Forest has formally revealed an extensive redevelopment proposal for the City Ground, launching a public consultation on a project that could transform the historic venue into one of the Premier League’s largest stadiums. The club’s early vision outlines a phased expansion that could raise capacity to approximately 52,000 seats, placing the venue alongside England’s elite modern football arenas.

The redevelopment marks one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the club’s history, with ownership committed to long-term investment that supports both sporting performance and community growth.

Peter Taylor Stand Set for Major Transformation

At the centre of the plan is a complete reconstruction of the Peter Taylor Stand, which would be rebuilt to a height of 58 meters and expanded from its current 5,000 seats to 15,000 seats. The new design would modernize facilities, enhance hospitality offerings, and significantly elevate the matchday experience.

Additional expansion is planned by filling in the corners beside the Trent End, a move expected to push capacity to roughly 45,000 in Phase One.

Future Upgrades Could Push Capacity Beyond 50,000

A potential follow-up redevelopment of the Brian Clough Stand could increase total capacity to more than 50,000, aligning with Forest’s growing popularity and helping accommodate the club’s 17,500-person season-ticket waiting list.

Timeline, Investment, and Funding Commitment

Forest plans to submit a formal planning application in mid-December, with construction potentially beginning as early as next summer. Due to the complexity of the project, the opening phase is not expected to be completed until around 2031.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis is anticipated to provide major financial backing for the redevelopment, which could approach £1 billion, depending on the full scope of construction.

Club Statement: Public Response ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’

Nottingham Forest incorporated community engagement as a key phase of the redevelopment process, with supporters and residents recently invited to review the proposals in person.

In a message shared on the club’s official Instagram account, Forest stated:

“In recent days, we welcomed Forest supporters and the local community to learn more about our proposed plans for The City Ground Redevelopment Project.

This landmark project, and the enormous investment required, underscores owner Evangelos Marinakis’ bold and ambitious vision for the future of Nottingham Forest.

The public engagement and consultation process was an important step towards seeking the necessary planning approvals, and the response to these exciting plans has been overwhelmingly positive. We will provide further project updates in due course.

Thank you for your fantastic ongoing support.”

The statement emphasises the strong backing shown by the fanbase and wider community.

Broader Vision: Community, Events, and Riverside Development

The redevelopment also includes plans to improve riverside access, expand community-use spaces, and position the City Ground as a year-round venue capable of hosting concerts, events, and large-scale gatherings beyond football.

A full public unveiling with finalized architectural details is expected later in the consultation period.