SEC Week 11 Watch Guide

By: Matthew Weatherby

The SEC is the premier conference in college football. Each week, there are enough games that people may not know what to watch. So, I have ranked and broken the games down. The way that my ranking system will work is based on the way my roommate and I watch games on any given Saturday. We have 3 TVs that share one audio output, and they all vary in size. If it is a must watch game then it’s TV1 material, a step down from that will be TV 2 still a good game we want to pay attention to just doesn’t have enough appeal to be on TV one, lastly we have TV 3 this game falls into one of two categories a close game that doesn’t have the same brand value as TV1 or 2 or someone has a bet on the game. So, let’s get you ready for week 11 in the SEC.

TV 1 Games

#5 Georgia @ Mississippi State

Time: 12:00

Where to Watch: ESPN

Breakdown: UPSET ALERT. Georgia travels to Starkville this week to visit a team that has been very stingy at home, taking Tennessee and Texas to overtime and beating Arizona State. State has also been very proficient in their passing offense in those games, highlighted by wide receiver Brennan Thompson and former Georgia receiver Anthony Evans. Georgia has struggled with busted coverages on the back end of their defense and has had some more injuries pile up in Jacksonville. I don’t have it in me to call the outright upset, but it will be a dawg fight in Starkville. Give me Georgia.

Prediction: Georgia

Auburn @ #16 Vanderbilt

Time: 4:00

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: The theme with the two games I put on TV 1 this week is the upset. Auburn has undergone a change in leadership this week, which can at times provide a spark for a talented team that hasn’t lived up to its potential. They are also one of three teams in the country to not allow more than 24 points in a game this season. The Vanderbilt offense hasn’t always been great this year. Vanderbilt has had one of their best seasons to date, but I think ultimately the Tigers will end up killing their playoff hopes in Nashville.

Prediction: Auburn

TV 2 Games

#3 Texas A&M @ #22 Missouri

Time: 4:00

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: It’s never easy to go on the road in the SEC, especially when you are the number 3 team in the country. What makes it easier to go on the road in the SEC is when the team you’re facing has lost its starting Quarterback for the season. The only way A&M loses this game is if they are checked out mentally. Nothing screams upset here, and without their starting quarterback, Mizzou should provide few problems for the Aggies.

Prediction: Texas A&M

LSU @ #4 Alabama

Time: 7:00

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: I get it, LSU comes off a bye week, an interim coach, and a new flavor of offense, most likely. I just don’t think that matters because Alabama is that much better. For all the people who pointed out the inconsistencies with Kalen DeBoer last year, they haven’t shown up this year. DeBoer also has yet to lose at home as the Crimson Tide’s head coach. The Tide Rolls on Saturday.

Prediction: Alabama

Florida @ Kentucky

Time: 7:30

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: It’s becoming somewhat of a trend for Kentucky to drag a more talented opponent into murky waters and make them grind out a win, especially at home. Florida is once again the better team, but they go on the road for a tough test following a heartbreaking loss in Jacksonville. I’d be lying if I said I knew how they do it, but Florida wins.

Prediction: Florida

TV 3 Game

The Citadel @ Ole Miss

Time: 1:00

Where to Watch: SEC Network+

Breakdown: God bless you if you sit down and spend three hours of your time watching this football game. This is the classic game where only Ole Miss fans (and sometimes not even them) and bettors will be watching. Ole Miss gets a tune-up before the home stretch of the season. Rebels big.

Prediction: Ole Miss