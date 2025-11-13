By: Matthew Weatherby

The SEC is the premier conference in college football. Each week, there are enough games that people may not know what to watch. So, I have ranked and broken the games down. The way that my ranking system will work is based on the way my roommate and I watch games on any given Saturday. We have 3 TVs that share one audio output, and they all vary in size. If it is a must watch game then it’s TV1 material, a step down from that will be TV 2 still a good game we want to pay attention to but just doesn’t have enough appeal to be on TV 1, lastly we have TV 3 this game falls into one of two categories a close game that doesn’t have the same brand value as TV 1 or 2 or someone has a bet on the game. So, let’s get you ready for week 12 in the SEC

TV 1 Games

#11 Oklahoma @ #4 Alabama

Time: 3:30

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: A rematch of the game that knocked the Crimson Tide out of the playoffs last year is what lies ahead on Saturday. Luckily for Alabama, since John Mateer had surgery on his hand, he has not been the same quarterback. Mateer has only averaged 183.5 pass yards per game, and the Sooners are 2-2 over that stretch. The Oklahoma defense should give the Tide some problems as they come in with one of the best defenses in the country on 3rd down, rushing and pass yards allowed. Alabama is the better team, Alabama is at home, what could go wrong?

Prediction: Alabama

#10 Texas @ #5 Georgia

Time: 7:30

Where to Watch: ABC

Breakdown: I think people may have forgotten that Arch Manning actually played against Georgia last year when the Dawgs made the trip to Austin. He played two drives and was 3/6 for 19 yards, along with 4 carries for -1 yard and lost a fumble. This year in Athens, there will be no bottles to overturn a call or the next best thing sitting on the bench in hopes of a spark. Texas is going to have to go to Athens and beat Georgia straight up.

This game doesn’t scream that Texas is going to be in a great position. Georgia is coming off arguably its best defensive game of the year, and Kirby Smart has shown they can gameplan for this Texas offense.

Aside from that, this Texas defensive unit, which was supposed to be one of the best in the country, has been anything but that in conference play. While they do sport the second-best run defense in the country. The only two times they looked complete were against Kentucky and Oklahoma. Against Oklahoma, quarterback John Mateer was fresh off hand surgery. Texas seems to have left a bit of a bad taste in the mouths of Georgia fans last season, so expect Sanford to be rocking and the Dawgs to be rolling.

Prediction: Georgia

TV 2 Games

South Carolina @ #3 Texas A&M

Time: 12:00

Where to Watch: ESPN

Breakdown: South Carolina, under the right conditions, could give A&M some problems. I just think these are not the right conditions. This is another game that you can mark under revenge. The Aggies were 7-1 rolling into Columbia last year when South Carolina handed them a 44-20 loss. To go along with it, A&M running back Le’Veon Moss was knocked out for the rest of the season in that game. South Carolina ruined what had been a magical season for A&M up to that point and sent the Aggies on the path straight back to 8-4. They will conquer some demons Saturday and end the 8-4 jokes once and for all.

Prediction: Texas A&M

Arkansas @ LSU

Time: 12:45

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: A battle of strengths and interim coaches is what will headline the 2025 edition of the Battle for the Golden Boot. The Golden Boot has been handed out annually since 1996. For Arkansas and interim coach Bobby Petrino, this team will go as the offense does, and that offense is receiving a boost this week as quarterback Taylen Green has been reported as “good to go.” However, this LSU defense, despite all the turmoil in Baton Rouge, is one of the best defensive units in the country. Although Brian Kelly may be out of town, Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker is still at LSU, and his unit bounced back against Alabama last week. They were able to hold the Crimson Tide to just 56 yards on 26 carries, good for 2.2 yards per carry. With this game being in Death Valley, I have to give the nod to the Tigers’ defense over the Razorbacks’ offense.

Prediction: LSU

Florida @ #7 Ole Miss

Time: 7:00

Where to Watch: ESPN

Breakdown: All I have seen on X is Florida fans telling Ole Miss people how much better a job Florida is and how Lane Kiffin is Gainesville-bound after this year. They must have forgotten they have to actually play them in football this year. I hope you noticed a bit of a theme thus far. It’s a revenge game for Ole Miss as the Gators killed the Rebels’ playoff hopes last year. For some of these games, I had to consider who I was picking. This one was easy, though. Florida told me exactly who they are and will be for the rest of the year last week against Kentucky. Their team just flat-out quit. The Rebels roll over a team that has embodied their fanbase over the last couple of weeks. Sad, whiny and entitled. (p.s. I still am not sure Lane will actually leave)

Prediction: Ole Miss

Mississippi State @ Mizzou

Time: 7:45

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: I can’t help but think about last week when I picked this game. This was a Mississippi State defense that was torn apart by Georgia’s running game. I think Mizzou has a better back than Georgia does in Ahmad Hardy and a better run scheme than Georgia. I talked to former Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue in the lead-up to the Mizzou game two years ago, and he said that Mizzou was the team he hated playing the most. The way they slant their line in the run game is a nightmare for defensive linemen. I’m sure that Mississippi State will score some points, but Mizzou’s running game will give them much more balance and make quarterback Matt Zollers much more comfortable.

Prediction: Mizzou

TV 3 Games

Tennessee Tech @ Kentucky

Time: 1:30

Where to Watch: SEC Network+

Breakdown: Kentucky hammered Florida at home last week to the tune of 38-7. Quarterback Cutter Boley is starting to find his rhythm with this offense. This is a good spot for the wildcats to try and build some momentum as they head into a tough home stretch with road trips to Vanderbilt and Louisville looming.

Prediction: Kentucky

New Mexico State @ #23 Tennessee

Time: 4:15

Where to Watch: SEC Network

Breakdown: Formerly known as the Fighting Diego Pavia’s, New Mexico State will go to Knoxville in a similar fashion to that of a lamb going to slaughter. Tennessee hasn’t exactly had the season they had hoped for up until this point, and after a week off and coming off a devastating loss to Oklahoma, the Vols will look to run it up against the Aggies on Saturday. A quick aside, I’ve seen some Tennessee fans upset with Josh Heupel and the way things have gone this year. Tread carefully on that topic. Do you really want a Jeremy Pruitt repeat?

Prediction: Tennessee