Northern Ireland Open: John Higgins interview ahead of QF showdown with Judd Trump

Four-time World Championship winner John Higgins is keeping his future in the sport in perspective, having recently struggled for motivation after turning 50.

The Scottish legend, who, along with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams, forms snooker’s famous ‘Class of ’92’, defeated 23-year-old Si Jiahui 4–1 at the Waterfront Hall today, setting up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with Judd Trump.

Afterwards Higgins spoke to Sports Talk after his win, discussing both his performance and the venue.

John Higgins Interview

“I thought I played pretty well, pretty solid. I had a couple of nice little rubs of luck during the game. When it’s best of seven, if you get those bits of luck going your way it’s good for you,” said Higgins.

“It’s a really great atmosphere every day and a great venue. Obviously, the Irish boys have done well this week, so it’s great for the tournament.”

Higgins on Judd Trump

“Judd is Judd. He’s one of the hardest players now in the world to beat. He’s got very few weaknesses. I just have to go in and play my best to give myself a chance.”

“When you play the best players in the world now, especially at my age, any mistake and you invariably lose so I have to play my best.”

On the newly found Professional Snooker Players Association (PSPA), turning 50, and career

Higgins also spoke of his new role as Chairman of the Professional Snooker Players Association (PSPA). He was appointed to this role in August, following the formation of the PSPA. Its aim is to provide players with a stronger voice in the sport’s governance and commercial areas, especially now the snooker schedule is busier than ever.

“The PSPA is a great product for our sport. It looks like a lot of the boys are getting together now, wanting to have a lot more dialogue within the game which is great.”

Finally, the always genial Scot reflected on recent challenges with his place in the sport, joking about an alternate dream career, but ultimately expressing how lucky he feels to be in a game that offers such longevity at the top level.

“I turned fifty and I enjoyed it; I had a couple of great holidays. I just fell out of love with all the travelling in snooker. But listen, as I’ve said before we’re incredibly lucky to be playing this game. It’s been a long time for me playing in darkened rooms, getting the practice in, but it is what it is.”