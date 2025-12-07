Mark Selby overcomes late Trump comeback to seal third UK Championship

Mark Selby 10-8 Judd Trump (best of 19 Frames)

Mark Selby secured his third UK Championship title at the Barbican in York, holding off a late surge from Judd Trump after a dip in form briefly threatened to turn the final on its head.

Selby gets over the line in Jekyll & Hyde performance

A superb opening session from Selby saw him race into a 5–0 lead before defending champion Trump finally got on the board, leaving the afternoon session at 6–2 in Selby’s favour.

However, when they returned for the evening session, Selby appeared to lose all composure, producing a string of uncharacteristic errors and nervy safety shots that allowed Trump to steadily chip away at the deficit.

Selby saw his 7–2 advantage reduced to 7–5, and later watched a 9–7 lead shrink to 9–8, before finally steadying himself with a clinical potting display to secure his third UK Championship title – and his 10th Triple Crown triumph, adding to his four World Championships and three Masters crowns.

A win to savour for Selby as four-year ‘Triple Crown’ wait ends

There is no doubting that Selby is one of the finest players the game has ever seen, but he will be a relieved man after ending a four-year wait for one of snooker’s three major titles, known collectively as the ‘Triple Crown’.

In the four years since his fourth world title triumph, his form had dipped so sharply that he had even considered walking away from the sport altogether.

But now, with his tenth major triumph, he will surely go into 2026 with renewed optimism about his chances of adding to his tally of ten.

Speaking about his win to the BBC, he summed up his delight at being back in the winning enclosure in the top tier of the sport.

“I think I speak for all the top boys, the other tournaments are great but you are judged by these Triple Crown events – like the Grand Slams in tennis – so I’m chuffed to win another.”

Trump back to drawing board after trophyless year

For Trump, the sting of a third final defeat of the year is all the sharper, as it means last year’s UK champion will end the year without a trophy for the first time in 14 years.

He remains one of the best players in the world when in full flow but he must find a way to dictate games more when the rhythm of the match does not suit his natural fast paced style.

Speaking to BBC afterwards he admitted his game wasn’t at the races for the most part.

“It wasn’t me playing amazing, Mark let me back in a little bit – he was brilliant at the start and I just dragged him down at the end.”