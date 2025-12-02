Christos Mouzakitis picks up his Golden Boy Web award

Mouzakitis, the Olympiacos star, was in Turin to receive the trophy Monday

It was one of those nights where everything just lines up. Christos Mouzakitis walked into Turin as a rising name in Greek football — and walked out with an award that puts him on the global map. Olympiacos, once again, finds itself right in the middle of the European spotlight, a place the club has grown used to under the steady, relentless leadership of Evangelos Marinakis since 2010.

On Monday night, at Tuttosport’s Golden Boy gala, Mouzakitis claimed the Golden Boy Web 2025 award in dominant fashion. We’re talking nearly half a million votes. Fans from across Europe made it crystal clear: the 18-year-old Olympiacos talent is their guy — the most gifted, the most exciting, the one they believe in.

With his family and Olympiacos sporting director Darko Kovacevic beside him, Mouzakitis took the stage and picked up his award with the same grace as he plays the game.

Mouzakitis Speaks

“First of all, I want to congratulate Tuttosport for organizing this event, and the previous winners who received their awards earlier. I also want to thank everyone who voted for me and is here today. I want to dedicate this award to the people who came here with me—my family, my friends, my team, and my teammates—without whom I wouldn’t have achieved anything.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me. It is a great honor for me to serve as a role model, as you said, for those who voted for me, and I want to give a big thank you for that. It was my goal since I was a child. I have been with Olympiacos for ten years, starting from the academy, and growing up in this club, I understood the significance and mentality of a champion. I am especially happy to play for the team I wanted since I was little”.

Mouzakitis speaks about what trait he’d steal from past Golden Boy winners

“Honestly, when I first entered the event about an hour ago and saw the previous Golden Boy winners on the screens, I felt even better because I realized I stand among some really great players, the kind anyone would want to be like. Each of them has something special, so I can’t pick just one”.

Mouzakitis’ rise with Olympiacos has been fast, loud, and earned. Last season he helped the club win the UEFA Youth League, scoring the opening goal in the final versus AC Milan and finishing with six goals and an assist in just eight European matches. A few months later, he jumped into the first team and became a real piece of Olympiacos’ domestic double run, making 36 appearances with two goals and five assists.

And with all that momentum behind him, he topped 100 candidates in the fan vote — becoming the first Greek player ever to win the Golden Boy Web award.

He arrived in Turin Monday night, accepted his trophy, and officially added his name to a list filled with the brightest young players in Europe. He’s had a dream two-year run, and his rise says just as much about Olympiacos’ project as it does about his own talent.

Final voting numbers:

Christos Mouzakitis – 472,913

Kenan Yildiz – 385,850

Jan-Carlo Simic – 159,143

Arda Güler – 114,170

Désiré Doué – 21,572

Lamine Yamal – 7,161

Charalampos Kostoulas – 5,968

Leny Yoro – 5,163

Pau Cubarsí – 4,654

Jobe Bellingham – 3,752