Early red helps Chelsea stay in Champions League top 8 battle

Coming into Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea FC knew that they were going to need three points to keep pace with the clubs at the top of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage table.

Three of those clubs–defending champions PSG, beaten runners-up Inter, and last season’s semifinalists Arsenal–had already thrown down markers on Match Day 3 to each move to nine points, and all three have a goal difference of at least +8.

After Kenneth Taylor was sent off inside 20 minutes for the visitors, with only a quick glance needed at the VAR monitor from referee Felix Zwayer, Chelsea had its own opportunity to pump up its goal difference. The Blues needed just seconds from the restart after the red for Marc Guiu to put the hosts ahead 1-0, as Wesley Fofana played the free kick back across the six for an easy tap in.

Chelsea in the driver’s seat

With the early lead and playing a man up for the better part of the match, it was now up to Chelsea to pile on the pressure on an Ajax team–and manager–that was already in the firing line. When John Heitinga took off Oscar Groukh in the aftermath of the red card, the Ajax supporters were loudly vocal of the move, and the Chelsea fans chimed in with their own chorus of “Sacked n the Morning.”

It was only minutes later that pressure got to the visitors, as Moises Caicedo’s 25 yard effort was deflected into the net to make it 2-0, and give the hosts what looked to be a insurmountable advantage. But incredibly, Ajax was back into the contest six minutes later, after Wout Weghorst slotted home from the spot to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Enzo Fernandez scores for #Chelsea to make it 3-1 pic.twitter.com/pAqn0pGGUE — Sean Miller (@TheProdigalSean) October 22, 2025

There was little panic from the Chelsea team, though, with all the possession and the extra player. Right before the break, Enzo Fernandez was fouled in the box, and the captain stepped to the spot and scored to make it 3-1. To make matters even worse for Ajax (if it was even possible at that point), the visitors gave up another penalty deep into the five minutes of first half stoppage time, and Estavão fired it past Remko Pasveer to clinch all three points with the final kick of the half.

Three penalties scored, one red card, and just one half played.

Maresca speaks

“Very happy about the game,” Maresca said. “We started quite well, but | think that in any case, the red card changed the game a little bit. But overall we played well, scoring five and probably could have had more. We’re happy with the three points.”

Estêvão scores from the spot with the last kick of the first half to make it 4-1 #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/wjnxU4hOJw — Sean Miller (@TheProdigalSean) October 22, 2025

With the points secured, and the goal difference on the way up, Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca was able to turn his attention to Saturday’s Premier League home contest against surprising Sunderland. He made three substitutions right out of the break, giving two of the goal scorers–Fernandes and Guiu, along with Tosin Adarabioyo–the rest of the evening off. One of those subs, Tyrique George, made it 5-1 within three minutes of his entrance. Maresca then removed another scorer in the aftermath, substituting Caicedo for Josh Acheampong.

With Sunderland, Wolves next Wednesday in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round, and a visit to Tottenham in the Premier League all upcoming, it was a luxury that Maresca might not have thought he would have coming into this contest. But he will take it, especially as Chelsea was able to push into the top eight thanks to all the goals.

“We need to continue on that, knowing that Sunderland is a tough game,” Maresca said. “We are going to try and prepare the game with the same intention we’ve had since day one, to win the game. And then we will see.”

Can Chelsea kick on in Champions League?

Now, it might not matter too much if Chelsea, the reigning Club World Cup champions, does not get into the top eight places and get a bye into the Round of 16 in March. If you remember back to last season, PSG was on the verge of heading out of the competition, before a heroic comeback on Match Day 7 against Manchester City and then a final day 4-1 win over VfB Stuttgart. From then on, the Parisian side beat Brest 10-0 on aggregate, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal, and then demolished Inter 5-0 in the final to win the treble.

With potentially tough games on Match Day 5, 6, and 8 (Barcelona at home and two trips to Italy to face Atalanta and Napoli), a win tonight was much needed to stay within striking distance of the top eight. Chelsea, with its deep squad that should be getting healthy in the coming weeks and months, will think it can battle for silverware on all fronts to keep the momentum going from its Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs. So if they can finish inside the top eight and spare themselves two extra games in late February–with potential F.A. Cup, Carabao Cup, and a Premier League title still on the cards–it would be a big plus.

But the Blues will know after their own demolition job of PSG in the CWC final that they have the firepower to beat any team in the Champions League, no matter if it is through the playoffs or with a bye into the Round of 16.

And this game could be the catalyst to another big campaign.