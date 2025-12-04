Exclusive: Lyon’s Moussa Niakhate Eyes Senegal’s Final Squad For AFCON 2025

Olympique Lyon defender Moussa Niakhate is setting his sights firmly on securing a place in Senegal’s final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to kick off in Morocco on December 18.

Senegal have yet to unveil their provisional 55-man squad, but the 29-year-old remains optimistic about earning a call-up from head coach Pape Thiaw, who succeeded Alliou Cisse earlier this year.

Speaking about his ambitions during the AFCON trophy tour in Paris, Niakhate emphasised both his personal motivation and his pride in representing Senegal on Africa’s biggest football stage.

Niakhate told Sports Talk Florida: “My personal goal is to be in Morocco, especially because the official list has not been released yet.

“God willing, I will be healthy enough to attend and compete for the people of Senegal.”

Senegal’s Group D Challenge at AFCON 2025

Senegal have been drawn in Group D, where they will open their AFCON 2025 campaign against Botswana on December 23.

They will then face the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) before closing their group stage fixtures against Benin on Dececmber 30.

In anticipation of the battle ahead of the Teranga Lions, Niakhate insists the team must remain grounded.

“We all want it, and the Senegalese people want the AFCON title,” he said.

“The success in 2022 was exceptional, so we want to relive that feeling. But before anything, we have to take it one game at a time.” T

Senegal’s maiden AFCON triumph in Cameroon marked a historic moment for the country, with the team producing a remarkable campaign, going unbeaten in both the qualifiers and the main tournament.

Their victory sparked celebrations across the country and inspired a new generation of Senegalese footballers but they suffered a setback in the AFCON 2023.

After an unbeaten start to the tournament, they were eliminated in the round of 16 by host country and eventual champions Ivory Coast on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

With 2026 World Cup qualification already secured, Senegal now aim to cap off an impressive year with another deep run at this year’s continental fiesta in Morocco.

Niakhate’s form at Lyon

The 29-year-old defender joined Lyon from Nottingham Forest in 2024 and has become a leader in Paulo Fonseca’s squad with his crucial defensive performances.

Niakhate has been consistent in form, starting each of Lyon’s combined 19 matches in the French Ligue 1 and the UEFA Europa League so far this season.

In addition to his solid defensive displays, the centre-back has a contribution of a goal and two assists to his name in all competitions.