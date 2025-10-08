Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba Calls Time on Soccer Career

Inter Miami’s Spanish defender Jordi Alba has confirmed his intention to retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2025-26 Major League Soccer playoffs.

His decision came just a few days after he bagged a brace in Inter Miami’s 4-1 defeat of New England Revolution, taking his season’s tally to five goals and nine assists in 28 MLS appearances.

The versatile full-back becomes the second veteran in Javier Mascherano’s team to announce retirement plans after Sergio Busquets.

Alba said on social media: “The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I’ve decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season.

“I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion I had, and now it’s just the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.”

Alba is among the former Barcelona players who made the decision to reunite with Lionel Messi in Miami after his switch to North America in June 2023.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a successful playing career for clubs and his country, winning the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Champions League, six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey, and the the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Inter Miami currently sit third in the Eastern Conference standings with 59 points after 32 matches, behind leaders Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati.