Mississauga Mayor Wants To Build A Soccer Stadium

Mississauga Stadium Fever Crosses the Border

Building small, soccer-specific stadiums has become a popular idea among mayors in smaller U.S. cities, and that enthusiasm has now crossed into Canada. Mississauga, Ontario — located roughly 20 miles west of Toronto — has joined the conversation. Mayor Carolyn Parrish has publicly stated that a 7,500-seat soccer stadium in Mississauga’s City Centre remains one of her priorities, even though the concept has lingered for several years without a concrete plan.

The idea itself is not new. Mississauga City Council first discussed the possibility of a soccer stadium in 2021, when early estimates suggested a construction cost of about $50 million Canadian, or roughly $36 million U.S. At the time, council members framed the proposal as a way to enhance the city’s profile and tap into soccer’s growing popularity.

Economic Promises and Tourism Hopes

In 2021, city officials outlined several reasons why Mississauga “needed” a soccer stadium. Supporters believed a venue could attract tourists to the city, not only for a potential professional team but also for youth tournaments and regional events. The assumption was that visiting teams, families, and fans would spend money locally, boosting restaurants, hotels, and nearby businesses.

That same thinking has driven stadium proposals in dozens of North American cities, where leaders often point to tourism and economic spillover as justification. Whether those benefits materialize at the projected scale remains an open question, particularly for mid-sized municipalities competing with nearby major markets.

World Cup Aspirations

Another motivation behind the original discussion centered on the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Toronto will host six matches, and Mississauga leaders hoped proximity alone could translate into economic opportunity. The idea was that a local stadium might host World Cup training sessions or related events, allowing some of the tournament’s spending to spill over into the city.

That argument relied heavily on timing and circumstance. With the World Cup now approaching, no stadium project has advanced beyond discussion, and there is no indication that Mississauga will play a formal role in the tournament beyond being part of the Greater Toronto Area.

League Ambitions Without a Team

City leaders also hoped a stadium could help Mississauga land a Canadian Premier League franchise. In 2021, CPL ownership discussed plans to expand from eight to 16 teams by 2026. The league, which launched in 2017, already operates clubs in Toronto and nearby Hamilton, with Montréal joining this year.

Mayor Parrish has acknowledged the core challenge. “We’ve got the land lined up, we just have to find a team,” she said, adding that construction costs would not be “exorbitantly expensive.” For now, however, Mississauga has neither a confirmed franchise nor a financing plan. What remains is an idea — one that reflects a broader trend of stadium optimism, but one still waiting for substance.

