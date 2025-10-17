Over one million tickets sold for 2026 FIFA World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA has announced the sale of more than 1 million tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The first window of ticket sales started on September 29, and in just over two weeks, FIFA has reported that people from 212 different countries have already purchased tickets.

Top buyers were from host nations – the U.S., Canada and Mexico, followed by England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina and France.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino released a statement saying, “As national teams across the globe compete for a place at the historic FIFA World Cup 26, I am thrilled so many football-loving fans also want to be part of this watershed event in North America.”

“It’s an incredible response and a wonderful sign that the biggest, most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history is capturing the imagination of supporters everywhere.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 through July 19, with the opening match set to take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.