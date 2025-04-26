PSG receive harsh reality check before UCL trip to Arsenal 

French champions Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season after a 3-1 loss to OGC Nice on Friday.

The result came as a reality check Luis Enrique’s men just a few days before their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Arsenal on Tuesday.

PSG were on the verge of making history in French football as the first team playing a league with conceding defeat since 1995, with just three matches left to play for.

The hosts were dominant in front of home fans at Parc des Princes with over 30 shots registered but they were punished by a resolute OGC Nice.

Morgan Sanson led the Eaglets’ onslaught with a brace in his third Ligue 1 appearance of the season and Burundian defender Youssouf Ndayishimiye scored the third goal for the visitors as Fabian Ruiz’s first-half equaliser ended up to be a consolation for PSG.

For PSG, the defeat was inconsequential as they already crowned champions of the Ligue 1 with 78 points after 31 matches – 23 points above second-placed Olympique Marseille while the win boosted OGC Nice’s challenge for Champions League qualification.

The Allianz Riveira outfit moved to fourth in the Ligue 1 table, level on 54 points with third-places AS Monaco and they are just a point behind Marseille.

What’s next for PSG & OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain will need to put Friday’s defeat behind them when they travel to the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Arsenal.

The Parisians hosted Mikel Arteta’s side in Paris earlier in the league phase of the elite European competition but they succumbed to a 2-0 loss.

Tuesday’s game in North London is a lifeline to boost PSG’s treble hunt this season with the French Cup and Champions League still in sight.

OGC Nice, on their part, have a home game against Reims scheduled on May 2 before traveling to Rennes and they will conclude their 2024-25 campaign at the Allianz Riveira against Brest on May 18.