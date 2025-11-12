Roberto Di Matteo Exclusive: ‘Arjen Robben-like’ Estevão Magnificent

Estevão will Win Chelsea Many Premier League Titles

Chelsea’s new era under Enzo Maresca is fast becoming defined by youth, energy, and belief — and few players embody that better than 18-year-old Brazilian sensation Estevão Willian. After lighting up the Champions League with a calm, clinical finish against Ajax last month, the teenage winger is already drawing comparisons to one of Chelsea’s greatest wingers of the modern era — Arjen Robben.

And now, one man who knows what it takes to bring glory to Stamford Bridge — former Blues boss Roberto Di Matteo— believes the young Brazilian is destined for greatness.

“He’s magnificent,” Di Matteo said in an exclusive interview with Bet Victor. “He’s certainly fresh-faced and looks very young, but I think he’s going to be a top player — his level is already so high and the maturity he’s showing is quite frightening. It’s a great signing for the club, and I think Chelsea will be able to win the Premier League with him as the star player in the coming seasons.”

For a club that has made youth the centerpiece of its long-term vision, Estevão’s emergence feels perfectly timed. His mix of pace, flair, and composure mirrors that of Robben in his prime — and Di Matteo doesn’t shy away from that comparison.

“He’s fast, mobile, unpredictable, and he’s smart beyond his years,” Di Matteo added. “You’re right — he is a bit like Arjen Robben.”

Estevão showcases talent in Champions League destruction of Ajax

That explosiveness was on full display in Chelsea’s 5–1 demolition of Ajax under the lights at Stamford Bridge, where Maresca’s young squad delivered a statement win. The night belonged to the kids — Marc Guiu, Tyrique George, and Estevão — each scoring to mark a new generation’s coming-out party.

“Very proud,” Maresca said after the match. “It’s a special night for the club, for the young players… It was a special night for these young players and the club.”

Estevão’s moment came just before halftime, when he stepped up to the penalty spot with the composure of a veteran to give Chelsea a commanding 4–1 lead. Later, speaking to TNT Sports, the teenager’s joy was unfiltered.

“I’m so happy with this first Champions League goal,” Estevão said. “I dreamed about this moment for a long time, and thank God it’s here. I’m thrilled to be playing for Chelsea, having opportunities, and knowing that the coach trusts me.”

Maresca has been effusive in his praise, highlighting both the player’s mindset and his talent.

“With young players, most of the time you worry because they score once or twice and think they’re already top players,” Maresca said. “But we don’t need to worry about that with Estevão. I feel very lucky to be his manager. He’s exciting — the kind of player fans pay to watch.”

For Di Matteo, that mentality is what separates good prospects from true stars.

“You can see he loves the game, he plays with joy, but there’s focus and intelligence too,” Di Matteo explained. “That’s what Robben had — and that’s what Estevão already shows. If he keeps this up, he’ll not only excite the fans — he’ll bring trophies back to Chelsea.”

From one Chelsea champion to the next generation, the message is clear: the future is bright, and Estevão Willian could soon be the face of it.