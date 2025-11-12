The BEST Premier League Walkout Songs revealed



Chelsea’s The Liquidator tops the table with the highest overall Walkout Score of 91.67 out of 100

Everton’s Theme from Z-Cars and Crystal Palace’s Glad All Over place second and third, scoring 80.38 and 76 out of 100, respectively

New analysis combines danceability, energy, loudness, valence and liveness to crown the ultimate pre-match walkout anthem

A new study combining musical energy, tempo, and positivity has revealed which Premier League clubs have the best walkout songs – ranking every team’s matchday anthem using Spotify’s audio analysis data.

The research, by Betano Casino, analysed official walkout music for all 20 Premier League clubs, comparing measurable factors such as energy, valence (“positivity”), danceability, loudness, and liveness to create a “Walkout Index score” out of 100.

In first place is Chelsea, with Harry J Allstar’s “The Liquidator”, with an energy score of 97.07 out of 100, and a valence of 99.88 out of 100. A mainstay at Stamford Bridge since 1969, the ska classic is cemented in first place overall with a Walkout Score of 91.67 out of 100.

Everton’s “Theme from Z-Cars” takes second place with an overall Walkout score of 80.38 out of 100, the first sub-90 walkout score, with the highest energy score of any team song in the top ten, at 99.61 out of 100, and the second highest loudness score of any top ten team, at 98.61 out of 100.

In third is Crystal Palace’s “Glad All Over” by The Dave Clark Five, with a Walkout Score of 76 out of 100. The 1960s anthem has the third-highest energy score of any of the top ten team’s songs, at 97.96 out of 100.

In fourth place is West Ham United’s “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles”, scoring 72.07 out of 100 on the Walkout index, scoring a perfect 100 out of 100 for valence – the highest of any team on the complete list, and 66.82 out of 100 for energy.

Rounding out the list in fifth place is Fulham with Escala’s “Palladio”, a dramatic orchestral anthem scoring 70.82 out of 100 on the Walkout index, driven by the highest energy score of any team in the complete list, at 100 out of 100, as well as loudness, at 99.95 out of 100.

Sixth place goes to Wolverhampton Wanderers, “Hi Ho Silver Lining” by the iconic Jeff Beck with a Walkout score of 66.95 out of 100.

Seventh place goes to Brentford with their use of The Beatles’ iconic “Hey Jude”, scoring 65.06 out of 100 on the Walkout index.

Brighton’s traditional “Sussex by the Sea” ranks in at eighth, with a Walkout score of 64.05 out of 100.

Ninth place goes to Bournemouth, with their iconic “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, with a Walkout score of 60.89 out of 100.

Aston Villa, with their walkout song, “Escape”, by Craig Armstrong rounds out the list in tenth place, scoring 57.83 out of 100 on the Walkout index.

Interestingly, traditional and fan-led songs performed strongly overall, with four of the top ten being classics sung or deeply rooted in club culture.”

Newer or cinematic selections such as Tottenham Hotspur’s Duel of the Fates and Newcastle United’s Local Hero scored lower on valence and danceability resulting in far lower overall Walkout index scores.

The 10 Premier League clubs with the best walkout songs, by index score (/ 100):

A spokesperson for Betano Casino commented on the findings, saying:

“Music has long played an important role in football culture, setting the atmosphere and energising both players and supporters before kick-off.The findings highlight how the right song can become inseparable from a club’s – and a supporter’s – identity, uniting generations of fans through rhythm, joy, heartbreak, nostalgia and emotion.”

Sources:

• Spotify API Audio Feature Data

• GiveMeSport

Methodology:

Spotify audio features (energy, valence, danceability, loudness, liveness) were extracted for each official Premier League walkout song. Each feature was normalized using 5th–95th percentile Min–Max scaling. A weighted formula was applied: 0.3*Energy + 0.25*Valence + 0.25*Danceability + 0.15*Loudness + 0.05*Liveness. Scores were ranked out of 100 to create the final Walkout Index.

The 20 Premier League clubs with the best walkout songs, by index score (/ 100):

Rank Club Artist Song Energy Valence – Higher = More “Positive” Danceability Loudness Liveness Walkout index score (Out of 100) 1. Chelsea Harry J Allstars The Liquidator 97.07 99.88 100.00 79.55 12.86 91.67 2. Everton Traditional Theme from Z-Cars 99.61 95.08 47.58 98.78 0.30 80.38 3. Crystal Palace The Dave Clark Five Glad All Over 97.96 93.79 45.11 78.46 2.39 76.00 4. West Ham United Traditional / West Ham Fans I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles 66.82 100.00 69.18 62.53 7.05 72.07 5. Fulham Escala Palladio 100.00 30.43 71.04 99.95 9.30 70.82 6. Wolverhampton Wanderers Jeff Beck Hi Ho Silver Lining 49.75 91.57 67.33 78.76 9.81 66.95 7. Brentford The Beatles Hey Jude 72.36 57.95 45.32 84.32 97.69 65.06 8. Brighton Traditional Sussex by the Sea 42.56 94.38 79.47 52.11 0.00 64.05 9. Bournemouth The White Stripes Seven Nation Army 47.05 27.03 99.63 81.82 56.85 60.89 10. Aston Villa Craig Armstrong Escape 93.62 4.42 43.67 87.80 91.07 57.83 11. Manchester United The Stone Roses This Is The One 95.12 29.84 1.09 84.23 100.00 53.90 12. Burnley Arcade Fire Wake Up (historical in-house track) 97.51 23.40 2.12 100.00 17.46 51.51 13. Arsenal Louis Dunford The Angel (North London Forever) 51.54 26.79 58.07 80.44 30.40 50.27 14. Tottenham Hotspur John Williams Duel of the Fates 39.26 22.46 47.17 30.88 64.04 37.02 15. Newcastle United Mark Knopfler Local Hero (Going Home) 55.89 0.32 34.01 73.04 8.84 36.75 16. Nottingham Forest Wings Mull of Kintyre 32.08 38.39 15.90 59.84 16.31 32.99 17. Liverpool Gerry & The Pacemakers You’ll Never Walk Alone 12.91 23.98 49.02 50.92 50.82 32.30 18. Sunderland Sergei Prokofiev Dance of the Knights 0.78 32.53 27.83 2.52 13.44 16.38 19. Manchester City Manchester City Fans (The Rolling Stones cover) Blue Moon 0.00 17.89 29.48 0.00 14.87 12.59 20. Leeds United Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man 5.42 0.00 0.00 31.24 4.21 6.52

