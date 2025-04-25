Title race: Serie A, La Liga & European leagues to watch out for

The 2024-25 European league season is gradually reaching its climax but the title race in Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey are far from being decided with less than six games remaining.

Liverpool are set to be confirmed Premier League champions this weekend if they manage to get at least a point against Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain have secured their 13th French Ligue 1 since March.

Sports Talk Florida has put together interesting match-ups to look out in the top European leagues including La Liga and the Turkish Super Lig.

Germany: Bayern Munich & Bayer Leverkusen

It has been a two-horse race in the German Bundesliga between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen this season. Vincent Kompany’s Bayern sit comfortably at the summit of the league table with 72 points from 30 matches, eight points above Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen who are looking to defend their title.

There are four matches remaining in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich scheduled to face RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach later in May, while Leverkusen have scores to settle against Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05.

Italy: Inter Milan, Napoli & Atalanta

The title race is tighter in Italy with leaders Inter Milan and second-placed Napoli tied on 71 points after 33 matches while Atalanta trail in third position with 64 points.

The only difference between the two teams is Inter’s superior goal difference (40 goals), with five matches left to play for.

After suffering back-to-back losses that ended their treble pursuit in the Coppa Italia, Inter Milan have Lazio and Torino lined up for them and their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli, on the other hand, are growing stronger having kept two clean sheets in their last two Serie A matches and would face struggling Cagliari and Lecce in May.

Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are closing in on their first La Liga success under German coach, Hansi Flick but Real Madrid are not going down without a fight.

Barca dominate the Spanish top-flight with 76 points from 33 games but Carlo Ancelotti’s Real are just four points adrift of the leaders with five games still on the cards for both of them.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid might be 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, but they remain in the picture if there is any slip from the two heavyweights.

Turkey: Fenerbahce & Galatasaray

The Turkish Super Lig trophy is certain to remain Istanbul as the title race is just between arch rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce who are separated by five points.

Galatasaray lead the pack with 77 points from 30 games while Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have 72 points from the same number of games and the best goal difference in the league (47 goals).

There are six final games to be played by the two teams which could lead to Fenerbahce’s long-awaited Super Lig coronation since 2014 or Galatasaray’s continued dominance in Turkish football.