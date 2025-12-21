AFCON: Uganda boycott training ahead of Tunisia opener

Uganda players missed Saturday’s training session ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening game against Tunisia later on Tuesday.

The Cranes stayed back at their base camp, the Ritz Carlton Rabat as a form of protest over bonus promises by the Ugandan Football Federation.

The latest development came as a setback for Paul Put’s side who were the first team to arrive Morocco for the tournament that begins on Sunday.

Sports Talk Florida confirmed that the protest was led by senior players in the squad who are unhappy about the proposed €6,000 bonus for qualification from the first round.

A timely intervention by Uganda FA President, Moses Magogo late on Saturday night resolved the crisis and the Cranes are set to resume training on Sunday.

After missing the last two editions, Uganda will be making their eighth appearance on the AFCON stage in Morocco.

The East African nation are in Group C and they will first take on Tunisia on December 23 followed by Tanzania and a final fixture against Nigeria on December 30.

Uganda are yet to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy and their best result in the tournament was in 1978 when they finished as runners-up.