CAF revamps AFCON, introduces new African Nations League

President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe has announced that the Africa Cup of Nations will take place in every four years, starting from 2028.

The flagship African football showpiece that brings together the best 24 footballing countries on the continent following a year-long qualification phase.

Motsepe made the announcement during a press conference on the eve of the AFCON 2025 opening ceremony in Rabat that had in attendance key CAF executives.

After the current edition in Morocco, three East African nations – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are set to host the AFCON 2027 which would be the last in the two-year cycle of the competition.

Following in the steps of their European and CONCACAF counterparts, the African football governing body also adopted the creation of a new African Nations League that will begin after 2027.

The new tournament will be similar to Europe’s Nations League with more competitive matches, increased commercial revenue and regular high-level games for national teams.

Furthermore, CAF announced that AFCON 2025 winner will walk away with $10 million, a 43 per cent increase from the $7 million pocketed by Cote d’Ivoire in the 2023 edition.

The 35th edition of the AFCON will kick-off in Morocco on Sunday with the Atlas Lions taking on Comoros at the newly constructed 69,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.