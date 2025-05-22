Europa League: Luke Shaw the scapegoat in Man Utd’s player ratings

Man Utd’s hope of playing UEFA Champions League football next season was quashed after losing to Tottenham in Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal that separated the the two Premier League teams at the Estadio San Mames on Wednesday night.

But how did Reuben Amorim’s players fare in Bilbao?

Sports Talk United has rated every Man Utd player that played in Wednesday’s final based on their performance.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana – 4/10

Although he was rarely tested, Onana should get a part of the blame for the goal as his save was not strong enough to keep the ball out of danger.

Leny Yoro – 5/10

Strong partnership with Maguire at the back but the goal remains a stain on his linen after a fine defensive outing.

He also made some inspiring attacking runs during the game.

Luke Shaw – 3/10

Shaw lost his man, Johnson, for a moment which resulted in a clumsy movement that led to the only goal that was scored.

After the goal, he made Johnson invisible before his substitution.

Noussair Mazraoui – 5/10

The Moroccan defender gave Richarlison a run for his money with compact tackles and he also made a bold move to stop Son.

Harry Maguire – 6/10

The 32-year-old delivered his assignment of keeping out Solanke. As expected, he won most of his aerial duels but he not able to contribute as a goalscorer this time around.

Patrick Dorgu – 5/10

Came on late and didn’t have much time to influence the game, though he did make one clinical tackle that prevented a dangerous counter.

Casemiro – 6/10

Broke up a few Spurs attacks and shielded the back line with experience, but lacked urgency in transition and faded in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes – 5/10

Struggled to dictate tempo in midfield and couldn’t unlock Tottenham’s disciplined backline. His frustration was visible as the game wore on.

Mason Mount – 4/10

Mount got the nod for a rare start and he failed to make it count as he was somehow absent on the flanks.

He was quiet and lacked intensity for United’s push for an equaliser.

Amad Diallo – 5/10

The Ivorian winger made a great start to the game with United’s first real chance in the 15th minute.

It was more than a tactical battle between him and Udogie, as they both tested their pace and creativity on some occasions.

Tactical yellow to stop Udogie’s run.

Rasmus Hojlund – 2/10

The Danish star was uninspiring on a night he was needed most by Amorim. He was isolated and lacked sharpness in the final third.

Substitutes:

Garnacho – 5/10

Brought on to add flair, and he did not waste time to threaten Spurs defence. He also n

Joshua Zirkzee – 4/10

Added energy but struggled to get on the ball or make any real impact as Spurs sat deep. He also received an unnecessary yellow card towards the end of the game.

Manager: Rúben Amorim – 4/10

The tactical setup lacked cutting edge, and his attacking options failed to ignite the team. Also, his in-game decisions didn’t shift momentum when it mattered most.