Europa League: Romero & Van de Ven lead Tottenham’s player ratings

Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year wait for a silverware with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday.

The North London club clinched their fourth European silverware in Bilbao, thanks to Brennan Johnson’s goal in the 42nd minute off Pape Matar Sarr’s free-kick.

Sports Talk United was present at the Estadio San Mames and we have ranked the players who helped Spurs make history.

Tottenham player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario – 7/10

Didn’t have to stand on his head, but when called upon, he was safe and solid. Claimed crosses with confidence and didn’t overcomplicate anything.

Destiny Udogie – 6/10

Had a good battle with Amad, matched him stride for stride. Got booked after one too many risky duels, but stayed composed after that.

Pedro Porro – 6/10

Provided a few dangerous overlaps and never gave Mount an inch of space. Nothing flashy, just good old-fashioned discipline.

Cristian Romero – 7/10

A classic Romero performance — aggressive but calculated. Won almost everything in the air and set the tone for the backline.

Micky van de Ven – 8/10

A proper wall at the back. His recovery pace shut down multiple United breaks and he read the game accurately with his timed interceptions and clearances.

Van de Ven made an audacious effort to keep Spurs lead with a goal-line clearance in the second-half.

Rodrigo Bentancur – 6/10

Kept things tidy in midfield. Didn’t take many risks but linked play well and helped control the tempo when Spurs needed to slow it down.

Yves Bissouma – 7/10

Bossed the middle third for large parts. Snapped into tackles and made sure Bruno had little room to operate.

Pape Sarr – 5/10

Quiet night by his standards. Got lost in the shuffle a bit, especially once United started pressing late on.

Richarlison – 4/10

Ran his socks off but that’s about it. Couldn’t get the better of Mazraoui and seemed out of sync in the final third.

Brennan Johnson – 7/10

Made Shaw pay with a smart run and wicked touch that ended as the only goal of the gamr. His contribution did not stop after the opener as he was tirelessly active supporting Porro with defensive duties.

Dominic Solanke – 5/10

Held up the ball decently but didn’t really trouble Maguire or Yoro. A bit isolated up top and lacked service.

Substitutes

Kevin Danso – 6/10

Came on to shore things up and did just that. Won a few key headers and brought calm to the backline.

Son Heung-min – 6/10

Not at his electric best in the closing stages, probably because of the the game play but he drew defenders wide and opened up space for Spurs’ counter-attack.

Had one half-chance that he dragged wide.

Archie Gray – 5/10

Got some minutes late on. Looked composed but didn’t really get involved enough to change the flow.

Djed Spence – 5/10

Fresh legs, helped seal off the right flank but wasn’t tested much. Did the job he was brought on to do.

Manager:

Ange Postecoglou – 6/10

Big Ange kept his cool on the touchline and trusted his system — maybe a bit too much. His tactics were passive, relying more on United’s mistakes than Spurs’ initiative. But in the end, a clean sheet and a European trophy speaks for itself.