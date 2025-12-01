Exclusive: Gift Monday Reflects on Record-Breaking First NWSL Season

Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday has described her debut season in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) as both a “challenge” despite producing some of the league’s standout performances in 2025.

The Nigerian striker joined Washington Spirit in March 2025, signing a three-year contract after leaving Spanish side UD Tenerife.

Her transition to the United States marked her second football adventure abroad since departing Nigeria for Spain in 2022.

Within weeks, Monday secured a regular place in Adrian Gonzalez’s lineup, quickly proving why she is considered one of Africa’s brightest attacking talents.

A Breakthrough Debut and Rapid Rise in the NWSL

Gift Monday wasted no time making an impact in the American capital, scoring her first NWSL goal on April 19, firing home the decisive strike in Washington Spirit’s 1–0 victory over Orlando Pride.

That moment set the tone for a promising debut campaign. However, it was in September 2025 that Monday captured national headlines.

In a stunning performance against Houston Dash, she delivered the fastest hat-trick in NWSL history, netting three goals in under 36 minutes.

The historic achievement instantly elevated her profile across the league and solidified her reputation as a lethal finisher.

Reflecting on the milestone, Monday told Sports Talk Florida: “Scoring the fastest hat-trick is a feeling that makes me grateful to God and honoured.”

Her consistent form continued throughout the season as she finished with eight goals in 22 appearances, helping Washington Spirit reach the 2025 NWSL final, where they narrowly lost 1–0 to Gotham FC on November 23.

Gift Monday’s Adaptation to Life in the United States

While her performances on the pitch were impressive, Monday admitted that adjusting to life in the United States was not always easy.

She described the NWSL as a demanding environment both physically and emotionally.

She continued: “The NWSL is a challenge on its own because I feel far from home, but the team has been making me feel at home with the reception and the bond we share.”

Her journey was made a bit easier thanks to a familiar face in the locker room, Nigerian midfielder Deborah Abiodun, who also joined the Washington Spirit in 2025.

Monday revealed that their reunion happened completely by chance.

“Linking up with Deborah was not planned. We didn’t plan the move together, but it is so nice to have a Nigerian in your team,” she said.

The presence of the Nigerian stars in the NWSL adds to the growing influence of African women footballers in the American women’s top-flight, showcasing the continent’s rising talents on the world stage.