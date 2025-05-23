How Bilbao experience turned from festival to frustration

The 2025 UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao will be remembered by everyone who was in the Spanish city before kick-off, even though the match itself lacked spark.

It was a pure football atmosphere with the English tradition in full display as fans of the two teams took over the Basque Country for a red and white carnival, singing in every square, lifting cups in every bar, and celebrating the sport we all love.

But unfortunately, logistical mismanagement from local authorities turned what could have been a memorable night into one marred by forgettable post-match scenes.

UEFA and city planners may need to reconsider future hosting strategies, especially when welcoming tens of thousands of passionate, travelling fans.

Disgraceful duty of care after the game last night. No buses, trains or cabs 1000s stranded in bilbao.



Was fortunate enough to pull a cab over at 3am. Was like driving through an apocalypse. The amount of people begging cab drivers to send more cars.



Horrendous organising — Jack (@JackGalatis) May 22, 2025

This is reaching for Bilbao locals. This is me having a go at the city officials for not preparing for the final. Not having a go at the locals or anything like that, the locals we met were all top class, and had one or two at our table for a couple hours yesterday — daniel (@ManYooDan) May 22, 2025

What should have been a celebration of football, culture, and European pageantry quickly became a story of mixed emotions and logistical nightmares.

Bars filled up as beers overflow like Nervion River

One thing no one can take away from Bilbao on Wednesday was its unbeatable football hospitality.

Bars and taverns across the central district were packed wall to wall.

In true European final fashion, barrels of beer flowed freely—almost matching the Nervión River that winds around the metropolitan Bilbao area.

From midday to kickoff, chants, drums, and camaraderie filled the air.

Man Utd fans at Bilbao.



They are looking for backdoor to the Champions League 🤣



📷 @tayo_taiwo pic.twitter.com/uhY5hdr2Re — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 21, 2025

Tottenham fans, in white, waved flags and toasted to potential silverware, while United fans basked in their history and clung to hope of a triumphant end to a turbulent season.

For neutral observers like tourists and the locals, it was a dream to live the football culture at its finest as Bilbao embraced the energy of two passionate English clubs.

A dull match fails to meet expectations

After all the pre-match build-up, the actual 90 minutes at the San Mames Stadium turned out to be rather underwhelming.

A scrappy 1-0 win for Spurs, courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s goal was all that made the difference, with little flair or fire beyond the lone goal.

However, Tottenham fans erupted with joy at the final whistle because they lifted their first major European trophy in decades and secured a golden ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions Leagueregardless of their shaky domestic form.

Spurs fans have taken over the atmosphere in Bilbao.



Man Utd fans are nowhere to be found #UELFinal pic.twitter.com/jBPClHLdnH — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) May 21, 2025

On the other side, the Red Devils were left in disbelief, frustrated not just by the result but the manner of the defeat.

No Transport for thousands of fans

What happened after the final whistle was where the narrative turned from festive to frustrating.

The real drama unfolded off the pitch in the streets of Bilbao as tens of thousands of fans tried to make their way back to their hotels. No transport services!

In pouring rain, fans were left stranded.

Uber was non-functional and only two taxis were sighted to operating around midnight in the city center.

It felt less like a modern European city and more like being trapped in a post-match ghost town. Chants turned to complaints, and joy turned to wet, tired frustration.

The contrast was striking though as the winners were dancing in the streets, others were desperate for shelter and a ride.

Despite the rollercoaster, the football statement was clear that European finals are never just about football. They are about the atmosphere, experience and the stories we take home.

What next for Tottenham & Man Utd

Tottenham’s success might have come very late after 17 years but the timing be underscored as it wipes away whatever struggle they have faced in the Premier League this season.

Even if they finish as low as 17th in the Premier League l, their European exploits will give them another shot at elite competition next season.

For Manchester United, this defeat was more than a one-off loss. It comes with its consequences for the club and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ambitious drive to reposition the club.

With no Europa League or Champions League income, United stand to lose millions of euros which include clauses in their sponsorship deal with Adidas’ higher operating costs with a bloated wage bill and transfer ambitions.

It is obviously a summer of uncertainty for Reuben Amorim with many questions regarding his future and his players’.