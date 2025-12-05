Paris Saint-Germain legend Jay-Jay Okocha has rankked Serbian coach Dragoslav Stepanovic as the manager with the most significant impact on his career.

Okocha credited Stepanovic for guiding him during his formative years at Eintracht Frankfurt which shaped him in becom of the most skillful players during his active career.

Okocha joined Frankfurt from Borussia Neunkirchen in December 1991, a move that marked the beginning of his rise in European football.

He spent four years at the club, four defining seasons that helped shape his playing style and future success.

Those early years in the Bundesliga showcased Okocha’s incredible talent, as he quickly built a reputation for his mesmerizing footwork, flair, and creativity.

One of his most iconic moments in Germany remains his unforgettable solo goal against Karlsruher SC, where he famously dribbled past multiple defenders, including goalkeeper Oliver Kahn before slotting the ball into the net.

The goal is still regarded as one of the greatest in German Bundesliga history.

Despite his strong start in Germany, Okocha’s time at Frankfurt came to an unexpected end. In 1995, he fell out of favour under new coach Jupp Heynckes, but he has explained why Stepanovic stood out above all other coaches in his career.

“The coach who influenced me the most was my first manager at Eintracht Frankfurt, Dragoslav Stepanovic,” Okocha told R.org.

“It was short, but he influenced me the most throughout my career. Stepanovic is the type of coach every young player deserves to encounter.”

Okocha credited the Serbian coach for giving him both confidence and freedom, qualities that helped him fully express his unique style of play.

“I did not just feel at home at Frankfurt,” he added. “His guidance pushed me to bring the best out of myself.”

After Frankfurt were relegated to the German second division, Okocha moved to Fenerbahce in 1996.

His transfer to Turkey marked the beginning of another electrifying chapter, where his performances attracted international attention and eventually paved the way for his high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain in 1998.