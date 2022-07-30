Will Everett, Massachusetts Be The Next Home Of The MLS’ Revolution?

Massachusetts lawmakers are trying to pave the way for an Everett soccer stadium.

Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution owner Robert Kraft may be a step closer to moving his business from his National Football League New England Patriots Foxborough, Massachusetts site to an area closer to Boston. Kraft has held some preliminary discussions with Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria about some land in the town which is three miles outside of Boston. Kraft has been looking for a soccer-only stadium in the Boston area for more than 15 years. The Massachusetts House of Representatives is looking to waive rules that could make the Everett land attractive. The legislation would exempt the 43-acre industrial parcel that straddles the Everett and Boston line from environmental requirements so it could be developed as a “sports, recreation or events center”. Kraft is just one third of the way to getting the property. The Massachusetts Senate would be the next hurdle to clear and then it would go to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker for his approval. Baker is not running for re-election for a third term in November so time may be of the essence to get the change in environment requirements done as there will be a new governor next January.

In 2007, Kraft’s MLS business wanted to get a stadium built in Somerville but nothing came of that. Two years later Kraft looked at Somerville again but nothing happened. In 2014, Kraft wanted a stadium in South Boston. Nothing happened. Kraft eyed Dorchester in 2017 but negotiations to build a stadium fell through. In November 2017, Kraft’s son Jonathan, who is the president of the Kraft Group said, “we’re as optimistic as we’ve ever been that in 2018 we will have a piece of land that is in downtown Boston and we will be able to build a home for the Revolution on it.” That never happened. Everett is next up.

